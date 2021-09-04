What's new

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

Status
Not open for further replies.
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
837
0
1,460
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has always contested the British-era boundary demarcation that splits families and tribes on either side.


Afghan defence ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi said Taliban forces stopped the Pakistani military from erecting an "illegal" border fence along the eastern province of Nangarhar on Sunday.

He played down the incident, saying everything was now normal. The Pakistan army did not respond to a request for comment.


A video circulated on social media showed Taliban soldiers had seized spools of barbed wire and one senior official warning Pakistani soldiers stationed in security posts in the distance not to try to fence the border again.

Reuters could not verify the video independently.


Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said they were investigating the incident.

Taliban and Pakistani forces came face-to-face over the border incident, two Taliban officials told Reuters on the condition of anonymity, and the situation was tense.

They added that following the incident there was cross border mortar fire from Pakistani territory further north along the frontier into Afghanistan's Kunar province on Wednesday.

It was unclear if the incidents are linked. The officials said Afghan military helicopters could be seen patrolling the area.

The fencing was a main reason behind the souring of relations between previous U.S.-backed Afghan governments and Islamabad. The current standoff indicates the matter remains a contentious matter for the Taliban, despite its close ties to Islamabad.

Foreign governments have long alleged that Pakistan supported for the insurgent movement as it fought the U.S. backed government and Western troops - a charge Islamabad denies.

The lawless mountainous border was historically fluid before Pakistan began erecting a metal fence four years ago, of which it has completed 90 per cent. read more

The border incident happened the day foreign delegates from around the world gathered in Islamabad for a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.

www.reuters.com

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
1,978
0
2,226
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
So they dont want us to fence... So they want us to arty strike the terrorists instead right? I get it... They WANT us to drop several mk83 and mk84 bombs on the terrorists. Gotcha....
 
Umar27

Umar27

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 28, 2019
53
0
75
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
This has already been debunked
Video by anchor Imran Khan explains what happened
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Xestan
Pakistan and the Taliban 2.0: The good, the bad, and the ugly
Replies
5
Views
563
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
Tomcats
Featured Regular army troops deployed at all border crossings with Afghanistan: DG ISPR
Replies
4
Views
2K
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
D
Why Pakistan fears instability in Afghanistan?
Replies
10
Views
655
BATMAN
BATMAN
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistani Support Base Bolsters Taliban As U.S. Exits
Replies
2
Views
343
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Path-Finder
Pakistan’s Pyrrhic Victory in Afghanistan Islamabad Will Come to Regret Aiding the Taliban’s Resurgence
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
4K
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom