Afghan Taliban says it sees China as a ''friend'', promises not to host Uyghur militants from Xinjiang

Afghan Taliban says it sees China as a ''friend'', promises not to host Uyghur militants from Xinjiang

By K J M Varma

Beijing, Jul 10 (PTI) The Taliban has said it sees China as a "friend" of Afghanistan and assured Beijing that it would not host Uyghur Islamic militants from the volatile Xinjiang province, which is a major worry for the Chinese government, according to a media report.

The comments came as the Taliban made territorial gains in the war-torn country amid the withdrawal of the US forces. China has already evacuated 210 of its nationals from Afghanistan by a chartered flight this week.

Beijing is concerned that under Taliban rule, Afghanistan will become a hub for the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a separatist outfit aligned to Al-Qaeda which is waging an insurgency in Xinjiang.

The resource-rich Xinjiang shares about 8- km-long border with Afghanistan.

Playing down China’s concerns, the Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said they see China as a “friend” to Afghanistan and is hoping to talk to Beijing about investing in reconstruction work “as soon as possible”.

Suhail also said the Taliban would no longer allow China’s Uyghur separatist fighters from Xinjiang, some of whom had previously sought refuge in Afghanistan, to enter the country.

The Taliban would also prevent al-Qaeda or any other terrorist group from operating there, he said.

“We have been to China many times and we have good relations with them,” Suhail told Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, recalling the few meetings hosted by China in the past for Taliban delegations.

“China is a friendly country and we welcome it for reconstruction and developing Afghanistan,” he said adding that "If (the Chinese) have investments, of course, we will ensure their safety," Shaheen said.

Sharply critical of the US move to pull out its troops without stabilising the peace process in Afghanistan, China this week has asked its close ally Pakistan to step up cooperation to contain the security risks in the war-torn country following the withdrawal of the foreign forces.

"(China and Pakistan) need to defend regional peace together. Problems in Afghanistan are practical challenges that China and Pakistan both face," especially the expansion of both international and regional terrorism, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday addressing a meeting of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

While the American troops'' withdrawal and resurgence of the Taliban should strategically benefit China as the Taliban shares close ties with Pakistan, both Islamabad and Beijing are concerned as they faced threats from the Islamic militant groups which were part of Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

China has been eying big scale investments in Afghanistan as the country has the world’s largest unexploited reserves of copper, coal, iron, gas, cobalt, mercury, gold, lithium and thorium, valued at over USD one trillion.

In 2011, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) won a USD 400 million bid to drill three oil fields for 25 years, containing roughly 87 million barrels of oil.

Chinese firms have also gained rights to mine copper at Mes Aynak in Logar province, according to the Post report.

But observers say China will remain very cautious and concerned about the Taliban delivering on its promises.

“Whatever benign language the Taliban use, China remains highly concerned about the security situation there,” Andrew Small, a senior transatlantic fellow with the German Marshall Fund’s Asia Programme told the Post.

He said China’s biggest concern in its dealings with the Taliban had always been whether it was sheltering Uyghur separatists.

China''s crackdown in Xinjiang, observers say, has exasperated the resentment among native Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. The US, the EU and international human rights organisations have accused Beijing of committing genocide in the province.

The 12th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UN last month confirmed the presence of ETIM militants in Afghanistan.

“The Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) consists of several hundred members, located primarily in Badakhshan and neighbouring Afghan provinces," the report submitted to the UN Security Council said.

The report said that large numbers of Al-Qaeda fighters and other foreign extremist elements aligned with the Taliban are located in various parts of Afghanistan. PTI KJV NSA AKJ NSA

Afghan Taliban says it sees China as a ''friend'', promises not to host Uyghur militants from Xinjiang: Report

www.outlookindia.com

well, that's really good news..
 
China a ‘welcome friend’ for reconstruction in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman
  • Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen says the group welcomes Chinese investments in reconstruction and would guarantee the safety of investors and workers
  • The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened the Taliban and there are growing concerns about the Kabul government’s ability to stay in power

Published: 7:00am, 9 Jul, 2021


The Taliban sees China as a “friend” to Afghanistan and is hoping to talk to Beijing about investing in reconstruction work “as soon as possible”, the group’s spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with This Week in Asia, Suhail said the Taliban now controlled 85 per cent of the country and that it would guarantee the safety of Chinese investors and workers if they were to return.
“We welcome them. If they have investments of course we ensure their safety. Their safety is very important for us,” he said by phone.

Suhail also said the Taliban would no longer allow China’s Uyghur separatist fighters, some of whom had previously sought refuge in Afghanistan, to enter the country. The Taliban would also prevent al-Qaeda or any other terrorist group from operating there.

The interview comes as the Taliban advances in Afghanistan’s northern provinces following the near complete withdrawal of US troops from the country. US intelligence agencies believe the government in Kabul is now likely to collapse within six months of the withdrawal, allowing the Taliban back into power 20 years after it was overthrown.

The US invaded the country after the September 11, 2001 attacks carried out by al-Qaeda in New York and Washington, claiming the Taliban had been sheltering the terrorist group.

Suhail said following the departure of US troops it was “necessary [to] hold talks” with China, the biggest investor in Afghanistan.

“We have been to China many times and we have good relations with them,” Suhail said. “China is a friendly country that we welcome for reconstruction and developing Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan has the world’s largest unexploited reserves of copper, coal, iron, gas, cobalt, mercury, gold, lithium and thorium, valued at over US$1 trillion.


In 2011, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) won a US$400 million bid to drill three oil fields for 25 years, containing roughly 87 million barrels of oil.

Chinese firms have also gained rights to mine copper at Mes Aynak in Logar province, some 40km southeast of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

Committed to Doha deal
China blames a separatist Uygur group that it refers to as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement
(ETIM) for terrorist acts in its restive western province of Xinjiang.

While some experts have cast doubt on whether a group with that name exists, it is widely accepted that in the 1990s some Uygurs left China for Afghanistan with the intention of establishing a guerilla insurgency. The US removed ETIM from its list of terrorist organisations last year, drawing the ire of China.

“People from other countries who want to use Afghanistan as a site [to launch attacks] against other countries, we have made a commitment that we will not allow them in whether it’s an individual or entity against any country including China,” said Suhail.

“This is our commitment in the Doha agreement. We are abiding by that agreement,” said Suhail, referring to the peace deal the group signed with the
United States
in February 2020 in Doha that paved the way for the withdrawal.

Asked specifically whether this commitment included the ETIM, he said: “Yes, it will not be allowed in”.
Suhail also said al-Qaeda belonged to a “past era” and would not be allowed to operate in the country any more.

He said the Taliban had “inherited al-Qaeda” from the former government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani when al-Qaeda swept into Afghanistan in the nineties. The Taliban overthrew Rabbani’s government in 1996.
“We allowed [al-Qaeda] to stay in Afghanistan because they had no place in any other country.”

But he claimed there were now no longer any al-Qaeda members in Afghanistan and insisted that under the Doha peace deal the Taliban had “committed ourselves that we will not allow” any individual, group or entity to use Afghanistan to carry out attacks against the US, its allies or “any other country in the world”.
“We will not permit any open recruitment or any training or fundraising centre for any group in Afghanistan,” said Suhail. “If there is one who is hiding and we find them, we will tell them they cannot [stay].”


A longstanding relationship
Andrew Small, a senior transatlantic fellow with the German Marshall Fund’s Asia Programme, said China’s relationship with the Taliban was “longstanding”, going back to the group’s time in government. The Taliban ruled the country from 1996 to 2001.

“I first wrote about it many years back when I became aware of the secret meetings that had been taking place in Pakistan even after the US invasion and before other countries’ contacts with the Taliban had been normalised,” said Small.

China had in one sense been a “friend” by maintaining diplomatic contacts with the Taliban, he said.
However, he said that now China would “be very cautious about any new investments or commitments to Afghanistan”.

“Whatever benign language the Taliban use, China remains highly concerned about the security situation there,” said Small.

He said China’s biggest concern in its dealings with the Taliban had always been whether it was sheltering Uygur separatists.

Whatever benign language the Taliban use, China remains highly concerned about the security situation thereAndrew Small, German Marshall Fund’s Asia Programme

In the late 1990s, Beijing worried that the Taliban government was providing a haven for Uygur militants who had fled Chinese crackdowns in Xinjiang and set up training camps in Afghanistan.

An understanding between China and the Taliban on the Uygur issue dated back to Beijing’s exchanges with Mullah Omar, the late leader of the Taliban who died in 2013, said Small.

“How strictly the Taliban are willing or capable of enforcing this understanding is a separate question though – there have always been doubts about that on Beijing’s part, which is one of the many reasons why, even though they have reached these agreements with the Taliban, there is a lot of trepidation about them on China’s part,” said Small.

Beijing was also concerned about security risks spilling over into its own territory because Afghanistan shares a 90km border with Xinjiang.

On Thursday, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the problems in Afghanistan were practical challenges facing both China and Pakistan.

“China, along with Pakistan, is willing to continue support for all parties in Afghanistan to seek a political solution through dialogue that leads to ethnic reconciliation and long-lasting peace,” Wang said.


The US last weekend abandoned Bagram air base, the longtime staging ground for its military operations in the country, effectively ending America’s longest war. The Pentagon says the withdrawal of US forces is 90 per cent complete.Afghan government forces, no longer backed by US-led Nato troops, have shown signs of collapsing, with soldiers abandoning their posts, and have often had to retreat, at times into neighbouring countries like Tajikistan.Washington agreed to withdraw in a deal negotiated last year under President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

Biden overruled military leaders who wanted to keep a larger presence to assist Afghan security forces and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a staging ground for extremist groups. In April, he ordered all US forces to withdraw by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaeda attacks.

The commander of US troops in Afghanistan, General Austin Miller, warned last week that the country may be headed towards a civil war.


The US intelligence community believes the Afghan military is weak and that the Kabul government’s prospects for survival in the short term are not good. But the idea of the Taliban in power has also stoked fears among women that they will once again be oppressed, stopped from working and that young girls will be banned from going to school. Rights groups said Taliban insurgents had forced people out of their homes in northern areas that they had captured and have expressed concern for the safety of women.
Suhail claimed girls would be allowed in classrooms.

“In the districts that we control, schools are open and girls are allowed to attend,” he said.
He also appealed to the international community for financial assistance to help pay teachers, civil servants and local officials.

“The Kabul government has stopped paying their salaries ... in the areas that we control,” he said.

China a ‘welcome friend’ in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman

With the US withdrawal emboldening the Taliban, the group’s spokesman says it welcomes Chinese investments in reconstruction and would guarantee the safety of investors and workers.
and Chinese believe this lie ?

TALIBAN will try to empoze its radical ideology on Turkish States Uzbekhstan , Turkmenistan , Kyrgyzstan even Kazakhstan ..... what a dirty game by The US and TALIBAN

Russia is so angry ...... Tajikistan is also at risk and Tajikistan mobilizes 20.000 troops to bolster its border

China is also at risk .... wait and see what will happen in the next 10 years
 
