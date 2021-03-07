What's new

Afghan Taliban release new pictures

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
How the Taliban’s successes could be viewed by other jihadist groups
Replies
2
Views
229
H. Dawary
H. Dawary
Clutch
Book: My Enemy's Enemy -- India's alliance with ISIS for Proxy War against Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
311
Clutch
Clutch
scope
Afghans submitted 1.17 million war crimes claims to court
Replies
4
Views
324
tower9
T
L
USA not leaving Afghanistan
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
F-22Raptor
The View Through The US Army's New Night Vision Goggles Looks Straight Out Of A Video Game
Replies
1
Views
327
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom