Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Country Watch
Afghanistan Defence Forum
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Afghan Taliban release new pictures
Thread starter
Zarvan
Start date
16 minutes ago
Zarvan
ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,071
83
56,894
Country
Location
16 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
How the Taliban’s successes could be viewed by other jihadist groups
Zarvan
Mar 7, 2021
Replies
2
Views
229
Mar 7, 2021
H. Dawary
Book: My Enemy's Enemy -- India's alliance with ISIS for Proxy War against Pakistan
Clutch
Jan 23, 2021
Replies
0
Views
311
Jan 23, 2021
Clutch
Afghans submitted 1.17 million war crimes claims to court
scope
Dec 2, 2020
Replies
4
Views
324
Dec 2, 2020
tower9
T
L
USA not leaving Afghanistan
Last starfighter
Mar 30, 2021
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Today at 1:32 AM
FuturePAF
The View Through The US Army's New Night Vision Goggles Looks Straight Out Of A Video Game
F-22Raptor
Nov 13, 2020
Replies
1
Views
327
Wednesday at 8:16 AM
FuturePAF
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
99% kumbh Returnees tested Covid19 positive. 22 Pilgirms remain untraced.
Latest: Vapnope
A moment ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
K
US airbases in Iraq hit by missiles 3 times in 3 days to commemorate Quds Day
Latest: KaiserX
1 minute ago
Middle East & Africa
W
Help me (SUICIDAL)
Latest: Whitefalcon90
2 minutes ago
Members Club
Mossad director's meeting with Biden a dismal failure, Netanyahu not impressed
Latest: Aspen
2 minutes ago
World Affairs
T
India Army has over 1193 T-90 tanks. Another 464 by March 2025
Latest: Trango Towers
2 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
FA-50 and JF-17 are the finalists for Malaysian Air Force's Deal: Korea Times
Latest: Huffal
8 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Army's VT-4 Main Battle Tank | Updates & Discussions
Latest: HRK
11 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Business Opportunity For PAC??
Latest: TOPGUN
34 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 5:12 PM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Army | News and Discussions
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 4:55 PM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
CPEC moves towards new direction of development
Latest: ghazi52
10 minutes ago
CPEC
Should Pakistan Recognize Israel?
Latest: Azadkashmir
13 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Lahore High Court allows Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad
Latest: akramishaqkhan
13 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Medical and Hospital facilities updates
Latest: ghazi52
13 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Updates
Latest: ghazi52
13 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Military Forum Latest Posts
B
KIA- Kachin soldiers shot down Myanmar military' Russian MI-35 with Chinese missile
Latest: Beast
45 minutes ago
Military Forum
POF-X | A Modern 9mm Self Defense Weapon by Pakistan Ordnance Factories
Latest: Daghalodi
Today at 3:06 PM
Equipment & Gear
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 9:19 AM
Air Warfare
B-52 Simulated A Hypersonic Weapon Strike During Massive Alaskan War Games
Latest: F-22Raptor
Today at 5:37 AM
Air Warfare
FN Herstal launches its new FN EVOLYS ultralight machine gun 5.56 or 7.62mm caliber
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 4:33 AM
Equipment & Gear
Country Latest Posts
T
India Army has over 1193 T-90 tanks. Another 464 by March 2025
Latest: Trango Towers
2 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
W
Tejas versus JF-17 Thunder
Latest: Whitefalcon90
10 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Turkish Air Defence Programs
Latest: RadarGudumluMuhimmat
15 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
Afghan Taliban release new pictures
Latest: Zarvan
16 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
J
DRDO To Setup 500 Oxygen Plants In 3 Months
Latest: jk007
19 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Country Watch
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom