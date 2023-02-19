What's new

Afghan Taliban plan to turn former foreign bases into special economic zones

Reuters
February 19, 2023


The Afghan Taliban administration will move ahead with plans to turn former foreign military bases into special economic zones for businesses, the acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The acting commerce minister had told Reuters in December that his ministry was working on the plan for former American bases and would submit it to both the economic committee led by acting deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and to the cabinet for approval.

“Following a thorough discussion, it was decided that the Ministry of Industry and Commerce should progressively take control of the remaining military bases of the foreign forces with the intention of converting them into special economic zones,” Mullah Baradar said in the statement.

He added that a pilot plan would begin to convert bases in the capital Kabul and in the northern Balkh province.

Afghanistan’s economy has struggled and aid agencies are warning of a severe humanitarian crisis since the Taliban took over in 2021 as foreign troops withdrew after 20 years of war.

The takeover sparked a cut in development funding, the freezing of foreign-held central bank assets, and sanctions enforced on the banking sector.

The Taliban administration’s decision to bar most female NGO workers from work last year prompted many aid agencies to partially suspend operations while millions remain dependent on humanitarian aid.

The Taliban have said they are focused on boosting economic self-sufficiency through trade and investment. Some foreign investors have expressed concerns over a series of attacks, including at a hotel popular with Chinese businessmen, claimed by the militant Islamic State group.

However, the World Bank has also noted that exports rose and the Taliban administration managed to keep revenues largely steady in 2022.

FuturePAF

Good, more Chinese investment will tie the Afghans into the economy of the region. More cargo to travel up and down the trade corridor between Karachi and China via Afghanistan and Central Asia.
 
ziaulislam

So basically Taliban have done better job then ishaq dar..

Anyway don't be surprised that in 30 yes they are doing better then Pakistan

People laughed at such statements in the 1960s when done for China, 1970s for Korea, 1990s when done for vietnamese and 2000s for bengaldeah
 
PeterboroughAli

I hope they succeed
 
villageidiot

Wait, they didn't create their own version of DHA? Savages indeed
@ziaulislam
 
villageidiot said:
Wait, they didn't create their own version of DHA? Savages indeed
@ziaulislam
@ziaulislam
Click to expand...
point is i will not be surpised if afgahnistan is doing better then pakistan in 20 years why?

because it was equally absurd to think china(with cultural revolution), Bangladesh(with storms and poverty), Vietnam(with destruction of 1970s) and Korea with (famine and dictatorship) will ever do better then Pakistan with ample cheap hydro power and excessive gas and food security it had achieved in 1970s..

but we saw it happened. The above countries did better

afghanistan has resources, i have met afghans they are hard working and some are very smart.. there is absolutely no reason why in 20-30 years they arent doing better then us..
 
ziaulislam said:
point is i will not be surpised if afgahnistan is doing better then pakistan in 20 years why?

because it was equally absurd to think china(with cultural revolution), Bangladesh(with storms and poverty), Vietnam(with destruction of 1970s) and Korea with (famine and dictatorship) will ever do better then Pakistan with ample cheap hydro power and excessive gas and food security it had achieved in 1970s..

but we saw it happened. The above countries did better

afghanistan has resources, i have met afghans they are hard working and some are very smart.. there is absolutely no reason why in 20-30 years they arent doing better then us..
Click to expand...
idk about that bro. If they were as enterprising as you claim, they would have occupied those those empty bases and created some DHA's.
 

