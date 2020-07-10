Afghan Taliban lay down the rules to TTP.

Path-Finder
Feb 7, 2013
this is a huge news but sadly no one in Pakistani media is interested. they are busy playing monkeys on TV.
Afghan Taliban have made a list of conditions for ttp to stay in Afghanistan which is never going to be acceptable to the indian brainchild.
well ttp has no home. that is why ptm is working hard to facilitate it but that too is not going to help. ttp better shift to the red fort in delhi.
