Afghan Taliban lay down the rules to TTP.

Feb 7, 2013
this is a huge news but sadly no one in Pakistani media is interested. they are busy playing monkeys on TV.

Afghan Taliban have made a list of conditions for ttp to stay in Afghanistan which is never going to be acceptable to the indian brainchild.

well ttp has no home. that is why ptm is working hard to facilitate it but that too is not going to help. ttp better shift to the red fort in delhi.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1305243709982806017
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1305248281522573312
 
May 28, 2018
Good work Taliban.

Fruitless, but they have been given the chance for peace before further action is taken.

They cannot cry when they are pounded to oblivion.
 
