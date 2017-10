Hard to believe the Taliban raped his wife. In the early days of the US invasion of AFG a little unknown British journalist Yvonne Ridley was detained by the Taliban for entering AFG illegally via Pakistan. She knew her fate would be a miserable death so she defiently questioned the Taliban as to why they mistreated, abused and brutally murderd women. The Taliban handed her a copy of the Quran in the English translation and told her to read it to clear her mind of any misconceptions about Islam. She was given an abaya (long dress covering) and head scarf to wear. As Yvonne Ridley stood up to take her top garment off to replace it with the abaya every Taliban member questioning her turned their backs to avoid looking at her body or disrespecting her. Eventually she was freed and on her return to Britian she embraced Islam.

