Afghan Taliban criticise Pakistan

Faqirze

Faqirze

Sep 17, 2021
Yet again the Pakistan establishment is breeding snakes in their own backyard that will once again come to bite our ***. This should be a clear lesson for all those Pakistanis who celebrated the Taliban takeover.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
Faqirze said:
Yet again the Pakistan establishment is breeding snakes in their own backyard that will once again come to bite our ***. This should be a clear lesson for all those Pakistanis who celebrated the Taliban takeover.
Afghanistan is always going to be a mess

But these bunch of idiots is better then the last
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
This thread is the definition of intellectual bankruptcy..



A guy stated a fact in an interview he had with two women? OHHHH MY GOD his criticizing pakistan?
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Well they have their own way and we have are own- no issue here

clean up their side, no refugees, no contacts with India for proxies, trade with us and India doesn't matter etc,
we are good, you don't need to follow us nor do we need to follow you
 
Agha Sher

Agha Sher

Jul 30, 2018
Taliban should shut up on matters regarding Pakistan. You don't critize an ally that has been supporting you for ages. They need to mature in their foreign policy.
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

Jun 27, 2017
The Eagle said:
Did you give them penny at all, merely to speak good of you living in Britain but Pakistan doesn't have Islamic Shariah Governance. That's what he said. Can you translate better? Listened to him more than twice. Didn't see anything different.
The Eagle said:
Do you know what he said? I will spare you or time for you to be on leaves. Waiting


What did he say in Pashtu?
From the first post of your I assume you understood.
My post you quoted was in reference to the post by Pakistanis in the thread. It looks divided. Hence my question.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
PakSarZameen47 said:
You don't talk about your allies like this .. especially especially your people are starving
What do you want him to say in this convo... Lie to the faces of these two fine ladies and say no wait Pakistan is the continuity of the rashidun.. That would be intellecutally dishonest.. Even the Pakistan wiki page says that Pakistan is a DEMOCRATIC country that is just a fact.. Stating a fact is never a critc don't get it wrong
 
