Afghan Taliban confirm 'tensions' on border with Pakistan

Deputy spokesperson says clashes took place in Dand Patan area in Afghanistan’s Paktia province

1372213-duranline-1491122590.jpg

Men coming from Afghanistan move down a corridor between security fences at the border post in Torkham, Pakistan on the Durand Line on 18 June 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS

KABUL:
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirmed on Wednesday that the IEA and Pakistani military were involved in a clash along the international border.

According to IEA Deputy Spokesperson Bilal Karimi, the clashes took place in Dand Patan area in Afghanistan’s Paktia province.

Karimi said on Twitter that military facilities, “in principle”, should not be built close to the Durand Line. He further said that a day earlier, the "Pakistani military sought to build an outpost there."

“Some Islamic Emirate members went to talk to them, but Pakistani soldiers opened fire which caused casualties,” the spokesperson added.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1569990195520438274

Karimi said that the Islamic Emirate's forces also opened fire. He further said that there was a possibility that Pakistani soldiers also suffered casualties.

It was reported a day earlier that at least three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom when, the army said, terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire in a latest incident that is likely to complicate the relationship between Islamabad and Kabul.

Terrorists from across the border continue to pose security threat to Pakistan despite Afghan Taliban takeover and promises by the interim government not to allow Afghan soil to be used against its neighbour.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said terrorists from inside Afghanistan, across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district.

Taliban confirm 'tensions' on border with Pakistan | The Express Tribune

Deputy spokesperson says clashes took place in Dand Patan area in Afghanistan’s Paktia province
Afghan Taliban or Penjsheri druglords.
Afghans are Afghans after all
 

