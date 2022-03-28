What's new

Afghan Taliban bar govt employees without beards from work

Afghan Taliban bar govt employees without beards from work​


Officials are said to be patrolling entrances to govt offices to ensure compliance with the new rules

Reuters
March 28, 2022

a taliban fighter guards a street in kabul afghanistan december 16 2021 photo reuters

A Taliban fighter guards a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 16, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS


KABUL: Afghanistan's Taliban has instructed all government employees to wear a beard and adhere to a dress code or risk being fired, three sources told Reuters, the latest of several new restrictions imposed by the hardline administration.

The sources said representatives from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were patrolling the entrances to government offices on Monday to check that employees were in compliance with the new rules.

Employees were being instructed not to shave their beards and to wear local clothing consisting of a long, loose top and trousers, and a hat or turban. They were also told to ensure they prayed at the correct times, two of the sources said.

Workers were told they would from now on be unable to enter offices and would eventually be fired if they did not meet the dress codes, the sources said.

A spokesperson for the public morality ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the Taliban banned women from taking flights without a male chaperone and failed to open girls' schools as promised.

On Sunday it ordered parks to be segregated by sex, with women allowed to enter three days a week, and men the other four days, including the weekend, meaning even married couples and families cannot visit together.

The Taliban administration has drawn criticism at home and from Western governments for forcing its hardline interpretation of Islamic law onto all Afghans.

The Taliban say they will respect everyone's rights in line with Islamic law and Afghan customs and that they have changed since their 1996-2001 rule, when they barred women from leaving the house without a male relative and forced men to grow beards.

Wednesday's u-turn on girls' schools led to protests from the international community, including the United States, which pulled out of planned meetings with Taliban officials in Qatar to discuss key economic issues.

The Taliban needs Western countries to lift sanctions that are crippling the Afghan economy.


Where do they get that beard is an article of faith in islam??
In today's time beard has become trend from hollywood to lollywood to every main street and every joker has grown a beard. Not having a beard today is more islamic to me:)
 
Not that bad considering all the things they could implement, I actually don't consider this bad at all.

If having a beard is part of the image they want to project of themselves then I don't see anything wrong with that. It's their prerogative.

(It is pointless and unnecessary in my opinion, although it's obviously culturally/religiously derived, but as a foreigner I have no right to judge)

I'm sure foreign governments world-wide have requirements for how you physically present yourself too. Afghanistan also has this right.

This is one of the most harmless things and doesn't actually hurt anyone.
 
I see Taliban is still being targetted with humours fake news.. This is confirmed to be fake news.

This fake news only had one intention? --> make the readers laugh out loud. It was a comedic gig
 
It means only some Afghan women will be allowed to work then?
 
Imran Khan said:
taliban are doing all of their privous ignorance again
Click to expand...
I'd not expect any better, because progress comes from people who are connected with world and actual Religion, Taliban are neither close to what Islam is nor they have any idea of how world function.
 

