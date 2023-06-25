Afghan supreme leader claims women ‘saved from oppression’ by Taliban

Taliban must give women full rights, in marriage, inheritance, jobs, driving, education etc, they must also protect children from abuses, this is the Islamic way but we should also understand its a male dominated society and people are armed so its not easy as it looks. Normally the women are house wifes and work around the house where it is safe, the male risks it all and goes all over to earn a living.



The west agencies are now worried about women rights but they were quiet when Nato was bombing and killing them, they also on top placed sanctions and frozen their foreign exchange. Is that helping the women of Afghanistan?