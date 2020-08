Afghanistan has suffered enough due to bloody wars for over 4 decades. The Afghan people dont deserve this. This is a last ditch effort by the Afghan govt to save its tail and deflect the attention to Pakistan. This wont end lightly as Pakistan is showing that it is willing to escalate militarily very rapidly. The last few months have shown the most intense Pakistani shelling and rocket strikes into Afghanistan. Multiple assasinations of top BLA leaders in Kandahar, Paktia, and other border regions.



This last ditch effort to militarily mobilize against Pakistan can escalate rapidly out of control. If the Afghan military escalates and start limited action, Pakistan may be forced to conduct drone strikes, air strikes, cruise/ballistic missile strikes into Afghanistan and even take the opportunity to capture the wakkand corridor to Tajikistan.



US wont get involved due to Trump/Covid dynamics. India is severely limited due to its own Covid issue, and new conflicts with China, Nepal, etc.. and is more focus on its border at hand.



This will not end well for the Afghans in Kabul ill tell you that much.

Click to expand...