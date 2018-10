Noida (Uttar Pradesh): The Sharda University, a private varsity located at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was put under lockdown on Thursday after clash between a group of students. The brawl took place between Indian and Afghan students and a Kashmiri student was thrashed in the melee. Yesterday’s brawl was a follow-up to Monday’s incident when three Afghan students had beaten up the Kashmiri student. A video of Monday’s incident had gone viral. The police have filed an FIR against 350 students of the university on rioting and related charges.