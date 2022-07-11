Afghan spiritual leader shot dead in India

Muslim spiritual leader of Afghan origin shot dead in Nashik; one detained The Afghan refugee was shot dead at point blank range by three unidentified assailants in Yeola taluka of Nasik district on Wednesday evening

Nashik police on Wednesday detained one person in connection to the murder of Hazrat Khwaja Syed Zarif Maudood Chishty (35), an Afghan refugee and Muslim religious leader who was popularly known as ‘Sufi Baba’, officials said.Nashik Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil said, “Chishty was living in Nashik district for the past four years and was running a Youtube channel about religious discourse. He also offered religious services. We suspect he was murdered by his driver and other accomplices in the vehicle”Since Chishty was a foreign national, the property included a vehicle he had purchased in someone else’s name. “We are interrogating the person in our detention. Search is on for other suspects,” said Patil.