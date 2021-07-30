What's new

Afghan Special Forces

A

AbidM

FULL MEMBER
Oct 19, 2014
290
1
343
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Bangladesh
If India provides help in products and services, economy, political stability etc than Afghanistan can become wealthy and prosper.
 
Pakistani shaheens

Pakistani shaheens

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2014
1,711
1
2,724
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AbidM said:
If India provides help in products and services, economy, political stability etc than Afghanistan can become wealthy and prosper.
Click to expand...
Which is not the case. India came there for a reason, a reason to make pakistani western border insecure by supporting terrorists, but let us see how much they will be successful if usa and NATO leaves that area. After all afghanistan is known as the graveyard of superpower.
 
J

Jaanbaz

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2013
10,396
10
15,417
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Lets hope we don't support Taliban this time. Its time to send all Afghans back home and support their government against Taliban. If they let India use their territory against Pakistan then raid their border from time to time to remind them who has the superior military.
 
p4kistan

p4kistan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2009
392
0
396
Don't call them Afghan Special Forces. It should be titled TAJIK (or whatever ethnicity they are) Special Forces. The forces as a whole are more of a TNA than ANA
 
A

AbidM

FULL MEMBER
Oct 19, 2014
290
1
343
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Bangladesh
Do you guys remember Afghanistan during the soviet era? Cars and women of all types scene, men in suits and the lot. Kabul was go to destination for many westerners and now it's turned into this, we need to return it to its former glory. I bet afghanistan could have been a secular state if there weren't any Taliban, but I guess every country has to have their fair share of misceats which they have to minimise.

I truly think Afghanistan can revive itself into this thriving destination, it has a lot of potential. Once Afghanistan can than the whole of south Asia will be strong. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. I'm hopeful our region will be wealthy and prosperous.
 
A

AbidM

FULL MEMBER
Oct 19, 2014
290
1
343
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Bangladesh
On topic, I hope these guys give the Taliban a run for the mountains. You know why Afghans where percieved as some of the greatest rulers and warrior, its because no one could invade due to the topograpghy of the nation, however they could invade many others.
 
Astra-2013

Astra-2013

FULL MEMBER
Feb 12, 2013
300
-8
342
Country
India
Location
India
Pakistani shaheens said:
Which is not the case. India came there for a reason, a reason to make pakistani western border insecure by supporting terrorists, but let us see how much they will be successful if usa and NATO leaves that area. After all afghanistan is known as the graveyard of superpower.
Click to expand...
and India is not a superpower:D
 
A

AbidM

FULL MEMBER
Oct 19, 2014
290
1
343
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Bangladesh
Horus said:
and India is not a superpower:D
Click to expand...
India may not be a superpower yet but they are emerging as one, they're at the stage like every BRIC country, that are all regional powers.
Its really a competition out of China and India. But that's all off topic, we where talking about the badass mofo looking Afghani soldiers.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 0, Guests: 7)

Similar threads

RabzonKhan
NATO kick-starts training Afghan Special Forces in Turkey
Replies
7
Views
288
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
How it Started and How it Ended for the Afghan Special Forces
2
Replies
22
Views
926
PurpleButcher
PurpleButcher
Mandalorian_CA
Featured NATO launches military training for Afghan special forces in Turkey
Replies
5
Views
2K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Taliban are guided by Pakistan's special forces, says Afghan First Vice President Saleh
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
ali_raza
ali_raza
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Afghan Forces Must Fight For Themselves Against Taliban — Joe Biden
Replies
11
Views
174
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom