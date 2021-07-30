Afghan Special Forces

Do you guys remember Afghanistan during the soviet era? Cars and women of all types scene, men in suits and the lot. Kabul was go to destination for many westerners and now it's turned into this, we need to return it to its former glory. I bet afghanistan could have been a secular state if there weren't any Taliban, but I guess every country has to have their fair share of misceats which they have to minimise.



I truly think Afghanistan can revive itself into this thriving destination, it has a lot of potential. Once Afghanistan can than the whole of south Asia will be strong. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. I'm hopeful our region will be wealthy and prosperous.