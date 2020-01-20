Afghan refugees protesting for citizenship in India

Turingsage said: India should grant these people citizenship. They will be just butchered in Afghanistan by the Taliban terrorists funded and trained by Pakistan. They are busy killing hundreds daily , women children old and infirm are bombed shot stabbed beheaded daily by the Taliban. The Pakistani army committed last centuries massive genocide in Bangladesh and they have trained the Talibs to do the same In Afghanistan Click to expand...

It is RAW-backed and supplied ISIS-K that is killing Afghan civilians. As Indian, you would know this since European Union exposed India's Solar Industries, among many others, for supplying IED components, detonators and explosive materials to ISIS through shell companies linked to RAW.India has never ordered any action against Solar Industries or probe into the matter since the report came to light in 2016. Modi covered up everything and gave more govt. defense contracts to Solar Industries to keep them quiet.Saket Gokhale, an Indian investigative journalist, reported on this a few months ago but Delhi is maintaining radio silence.