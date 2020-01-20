Shahzaz ud din
Jun 12, 2017
Afghan refugees protesting for citizenship in India.
India should grant these people citizenship. They will be just butchered in Afghanistan by the Taliban terrorists funded and trained by Pakistan. They are busy killing hundreds daily , women children old and infirm are bombed shot stabbed beheaded daily by the Taliban. The Pakistani army committed last centuries massive genocide in Bangladesh and they have trained the Talibs to do the same In Afghanistan
You can include Rohingyas, afghans and your beloved Bangladeshis in to this list.
like i said pathetic people.You can include Rohingyas, afghans and your beloved Bangladeshis in to this list.
Now imagine how destroyed your country has to be for you to want to become Indian and be identified all over the world as ENdian. But I feel bad for them tho.
LMAO India and Afghans . 5000 year old cultures .
She has future in Bollywood. Filmmakers would definitely approach her.
What she and her fellows want basically is for India to officially extradite them so they can look for 1st world countries for asylum, they are treating India as a transit state
LMAO
Stop evading the question. Give Afghans full rights. Give them nationality and marry their women. That is the least Modi can do for his Afghan brothers and sisters.You can include Rohingyas, afghans and your beloved Bangladeshis in to this list.