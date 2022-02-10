What's new

Afghan refugees in UAE protest at halt to US relocation process

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
72,336
78
116,750
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Afghan refugees in UAE protest at halt to US relocation process


Reuters
10 Feb, 2022


620536267899f.jpg



DUBAI: Hundreds of Afghans have launched a rare protest at a Gulf facility where they have been housed since fleeing their homeland last year, holding banners pleading for freedom and demanding to be sent to the United States.

Thousands of Afghans were last year evacuated to the United Arab Emirates on behalf of the United States and other Western countries amid the chaotic US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan and return to power of the Taliban movement.

The UAE agreed to provide Afghans with temporary housing until their applications for relocation could be processed and they could travel onwards to third countries.

Six months later, however, many are still in the UAE in tightly controlled facilities.

6205362459744.jpg


Men, women and children demonstrated on Thursday inside an Abu Dhabi facility, calling on Washington to welcome them to their second home, photos sent to Reuters by one of the protesters showed.

"When we were evacuated, the (department) of defence had the control of the (Kabul) airport. No one came by themselves," another sign read.

Similar photos and videos were widely shared on social media.

A protester who shared the photos, and another protester, both of whom declined to be named, said the rally was triggered after many Afghans there lost hope that they would ever go to the United States.

One of those protesters told Reuters by phone that some Afghans were detained by Emirati authorities as demonstrations began.


6205362649249.jpg



The Emirati government and the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"People are being held captive here," the first protester said, describing conditions in the facilities as prison-like.

It is unclear how many Afghans are still being housed in the UAE, which in September said it had evacuated 9,000 Afghan nationals who were on their way to third countries.



6205362594054.jpg


Ahmad Mohibi, a former US counter-terrorism adviser in Afghanistan who has assisted those fleeing Afghanistan, said there have been no flights to the United States from the UAE for evacuees since late November, and that some Afghans were now threatening to launch a hunger strike in protest.

"There is no transparency," Mohibi said, criticising Washington's process for the Afghan refugees.
 
Faqirze

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
155
-1
208
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Poor Americans gonna have to deal with more Afghan rapefugees, hopefully they prevent them from coming to the US
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
4,446
118
13,387
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Using kids to get attention.

Will you look at the Accommodations they've been provided...

Well Constructed (NEW) Buildings with Water/Electricity all paid for by the Government. Perhaps they need to see footage & images of what their fellow Afghans have been facing in Military Camps in the US.

Someone outta send them images of Refugees in Greece & Jordan/Syria border.
@Abu Dhabi
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
13,841
17
36,270
Country
United States
Location
United States
When your elite's primary aim is to antagonize Pak by being slaves to the USSR, India etc., it is the resultant net outcome. Feel sorry for these kids for their earlier generations had sewage in their heads....
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,313
-21
24,753
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It's crazy how low the afghans have fallen as a people, all because of their crazy ethnocentric extremism

They will drive themselves into the dirt, when all they had to do was respect their neighbors borders and as friends ask for open easy borders so common people could trade and know each other

But lar aur bar poison was drilled into their heads and they became toxic and ended up destroying themselves
 
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

FULL MEMBER
Nov 18, 2020
747
0
904
Country
United Arab Emirates
Location
United Arab Emirates
Trailer23 said:
Using kids to get attention.

Will you look at the Accommodations they've been provided...

Well Constructed (NEW) Buildings with Water/Electricity all paid for by the Government. Perhaps they need to see footage & images of what their fellow Afghans have been facing in Military Camps in the US.

Someone outta send them images of Refugees in Greece & Jordan/Syria border.
@Abu Dhabi
Click to expand...

everything is free , and i am happy to see the kids are in good health. Clean, not thin and in clean clothes and clean hair

i do not blame them since there is no hope for them in the UAE to become citizens , but they can become citizens in the super power America , so ...
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,762
11
26,271
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Abu Dhabi said:
everything is free , and i am happy to see the kids are in good health. Clean, not thin and in clean clothes and clean hair

i do not blame them since there is no hope for them in the UAE to become citizens , but they can become citizens in the super power America , so ...
Click to expand...
How come so many of them landed in UAE. Did US promise them to give US legal status ? .. UAE should send them back to Afghanistan. Taliban now behaving much better and lots of job opportunities in different fields.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US names envoy to step up fight for Afghan women's rights
Replies
0
Views
158
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Dai Toruko
Nearly 100 Afghan refugees shot dead by Iranian security forces
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
1K
Aesterix
Aesterix
Zibago
THOUSANDS MORE AFGHANS CAN RESETTLE IN US AS REFUGEES, SAYS STATE DEPARTMENT
Replies
12
Views
555
Clutch
Clutch
Dalit
‘Send us home,’ beg Afghan refugees stuck in UK hotels
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
m52k85
M
Shahzaz ud din
CNN's Jim Acosta calls Tucker Carlson a 'human-manure spreader' for his 'race-baiting' attacks on Afghan refugees
Replies
0
Views
196
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom