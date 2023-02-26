What's new

Afghan refugees in Pakistan protest delay in US resettlement

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Hundreds of Afghan refugees facing extreme delays in the approval of U.S. visas protested in Pakistan’s capital on Sunday, as an American program to help relocate at-risk Afghans fleeing Taliban rule stalls.

Afghan refugees in Pakistan protest delay in US resettlement

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Hundreds of Afghan refugees facing extreme delays in the approval of U.S. visas protested in Pakistan's capital on Sunday, as an American program to help relocate at-risk Afghans fleeing Taliban rule stalls.
LOL these niggas thought they were going to betray their own country and get a heroes welcome by Uncle Sam. Nice to see how papa USA has ditched Afghans in Pakistan. Bad news for Pakistan.
 
Send them to the Taliban instead

Imagine housing millions of these namak haramis when they literally talk shit about you inside your own home, but also want to benefit off of you.
 
Only a beghairat country like Pakistan would house such people. They've wished for the destruction and massacres of Pakistanis since birth, celebrated terrorist attacks every time they happened even till today. Yet this honourless slave of a country houses them.

Beghairat republic of Pakistan.
 
Only a beghairat country like Pakistan would house such people. They've wished for the destruction and massacres of Pakistanis since birth, celebrated terrorist attacks every time they happened even till today. Yet this honourless slave of a country houses them.

All the Americans have to do is contact the COAS. Consider it a done deal.
 

