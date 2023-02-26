JackTheRipper
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Hundreds of Afghan refugees facing extreme delays in the approval of U.S. visas protested in Pakistan’s capital on Sunday, as an American program to help relocate at-risk Afghans fleeing Taliban rule stalls.
Afghan refugees in Pakistan protest delay in US resettlement
apnews.com