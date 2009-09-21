What's new

Afghan refugees face culture clash resettled across the US

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R.A.W.
Prosecution of Hindus
Replies
5
Views
4K
paritosh
paritosh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom