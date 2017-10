According to the report, the latest figures from the US military show that the Afghan government controlled less than two-thirds of the country. The rest was either controlled or contested by the Taliban and other militant groups.

In 2016, Kabul lost some 10 per cent of its entire fighting force: about 7,000 Afghan National Army soldiers were killed, another 12,000 were injured, and many thousands more deserted.

The whole aim of the strategy is to provide the ground for a political solution and a political solution is a negotiated solution.