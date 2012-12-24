What's new

Afghan policewoman turned filmmaker wounded in gun attack

K Shehzad

K Shehzad

May 18, 2019
A prominent female Afghan film director who is also an actress and senior police officer was recovering from bullet wounds on Wednesday after unidentified gunmen shot her as she was being driven through the capital, Kabul, her husband said.

Saba Sahar, 44, is one of Afghanistan's first female film directors who has used her training as a police officer to produce critically acclaimed documentaries and movies.

She has also been a vocal critic of the Taliban and the dominant role conservative men have over social and political institutions.

Three gunmen opened fire at her in her vehicle on Tuesday.

She was accompanied by two bodyguards, a child and a driver at the time. The bodyguards were wounded while the child and driver were not harmed.

"She was in coma for almost 20 hours as she was hit with four bullets in the stomach... now she's out of danger," said her husband, Emal Zaki.

Sahar has served in the police department for more than 10 years and was recently appointed deputy of special police forces overseeing gender issues.

A police spokesman said the gunmen escaped and officers were investigating.

This month, unidentified gunmen shot at another prominent Afghan woman, Fawzia Koofi, a women's rights advocate and member of a team negotiating with the Taliban.

She sustained minor injuries in the attack in Kabul.

Rights group Amnesty International said there had been an "extremely worrying" rise in attacks on film actors, political activists and human rights defenders in Afghanistan in recent months.
 
HammerHead081

Pakistan is heading towards similar levels of extremism, there needs to be something done. Starting with integrating maddrassas with current education system, not letting foreign powers like KSA to fund maddrassas and spread wahabism.
 
GumNaam

HammerHead081 said:
Pakistan is heading towards similar levels of extremism, there needs to be something done. Starting with integrating maddrassas with current education system, not letting foreign powers like KSA to fund maddrassas and spread wahabism.
no its not. maddrassas are already getting integrated and the current visit of the COAS/ISI Chief to ksA has done just that (the bold n underlined) besides delivering a whole bunch of other warnings.
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

HammerHead081 said:
Pakistan is heading towards similar levels of extremism, there needs to be something done. Starting with integrating maddrassas with current education system, not letting foreign powers like KSA to fund maddrassas and spread wahabism.
Please get away from firqa wari. We don't need any sectarianism on either side. There are many Ahle Hadeez in pakistan who are patriotic, law abiding citizens.

K Shehzad said:
She has also been a vocal critic of the Taliban
This is why she was attacked. She was using her influence against the main force in Afghanistan.
 
ayodhyapati

talibans want to keep poor afghans in middle ages ., they don't want to give freedom to women.
 
jamahir

K Shehzad said:
She has also been a vocal critic of the Taliban and the dominant role conservative men have over social and political institutions.
And some members of on PDF say the Taliban are good people.

Pakistani members should remember that the Taliban types are the same ones who tried to kill Malala and Musharraf.

The Taliban is set to rule Afghanistan but what is their vision for the country for the next five years ?

ayodhyapati said:
talibans want to keep poor afghans in middle ages
The Middle Ages for the Muslims was the Islamic Golden Age. Once the Muslims were driven out from Europe the Christian European priests set about torturing people for allegations like witchcraft and not obeying the priests.

ayodhyapati said:
they don't want to give freedom to women.
The Taliban are the armed version of Hindutva groups in India like VHP, Bajrang Dal, Sri Rama Sena, Durga Vahini etc.
 
jamahir

HammerHead081 said:
not letting foreign powers like KSA to fund maddrassas and spread wahabism.
Saudia may provide the funding but the right-wing ideology in South Asia among Muslims comes from local source - the Deoband and their preachers known as Tablighi Jamaat.

The TJ is now global and because of its indirect association with terrorism it has been banned in Russia and the Central Asian countries.
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

jamahir said:
Pakistani members should remember that the Taliban types are the same ones who tried to kill Malala and Musharraf.
TTP is not the same as Taliban. TTP were funded by Indians to carry bomb blasts in Pakistan killing 75,000 of us.

As for Malala and Musharraf, it is a pity the prior is a hoax (done by her father) and the latter did not happen.

Musharraf still needs to come to Pakistan to go to trial for all the chaos and mayhem he caused when he capitulated to the West.

jamahir said:
The Taliban are the armed version of Hindutva groups in India like VHP, Bajrang Dal, Sri Rama Sena, Durga Vahini etc.
Why do you seem adamant about comparing Muslim groups to your Hindu zealots? There simply is no comparison.

Taliban never carried out pogroms on minorities, never raped them, nor did they occupy land of another country like Indians did in Kashmir.

You still have Sikhs in Afghanistan, but it is the local civilian population which is hostile towards Indians (due to Indian meddling,) Taliban less so.

jamahir said:
Saudia may provide the funding but the right-wing ideology in South Asia among Muslims comes from local source - the Deoband and their preachers known as Tablighi Jamaat.
I hear this from many people, however no proof is ever given for this accusation.

Also Deobandi traditionalists (JUH/I) are extremely opposed to Tableeghi Jamaat. So they are not the same and many times antagonistic.

Which minorities have these groups murdered, raped, mob lynched, arsoned, made refugees, and destroyed their houses of worship?

jamahir said:
The TJ is now global and because of its indirect association with terrorism it has been banned in Russia and the Central Asian countries.
There is no indirect nor direct association.
 
ayodhyapati

HammerHead081 said:
Pakistan is heading towards similar levels of extremism, there needs to be something done. Starting with integrating maddrassas with current education system, not letting foreign powers like KSA to fund maddrassas and spread wahabism.
yes that is true .
 
