Two officers turned their guns on their own colleagues at a local police checkpoint in LoyShor village, Shinkay district overnight, according to Zabul provincial council member Haji Asadullah Kakar on Saturday ."Taking the guns, ammunitions and a vehicle they fled the area and joined the Taliban," Kakar said, adding that it appeared the attackers already had connections with the group.Confirming the deaths, Gul Islam Sial, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said security officials were investigating the incident.The Taliban have recruited members of the security forces in recent years to carry out insider attacks against both the country's own police force and troops as well as foreign troops.In January, another eight local police officers were killed by their own colleagues in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province.In late December, five Afghan soldiers were killed when a number of Taliban militants wearing police uniforms attacked a checkpoint in Sha Wali Kot district, in the southern province of Kandahar.