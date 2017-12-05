What's new

Afghan Peace Process | COAS, DG-ISI on an important working visit to Afghanistan.

Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
39,898
410
96,779
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Kabul, Afghanistan for a day long official visit today.

He held meeting with H.E Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan. General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff UK was also present during the meeting.

Matters of mutual interest, current developments in Afghan Peace Process, enhanced bilateral security & defence cooperation and effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

COAS reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular. We will always support "Afghan led-Afghan Owned" Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders. Afghan President thanked COAS for a candid discussion and appreciated Pakistan's sincere & positive role in Afghan Peace Process.

Later, COAS also called on H.E. Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan and discussed matters related to Afghan Peace Process.
Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence, accompanied COAS during the visit.

IMG-20210510-WA0009.jpg
IMG-20210510-WA0008.jpg
IMG-20210510-WA0010.jpg
IMG-20210510-WA0007.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

G
Pakistan must redouble efforts to confront militants: James Mattis
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Samurai_assassin
S
Saifullah Sani
DG ISI tells US about India-TTP nexus
2 3
Replies
44
Views
3K
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
The SC
Operation Blue Tulsi: 15 Years in Planning, 10 Years in Preparation and Today in Execution - A Must
2
Replies
23
Views
3K
punit
P
fatman17
Change of Guard
Replies
3
Views
4K
fatman17
fatman17
zeenat shehzadi
GEO Ko jeenay do ! Geo and Jang Group’s Response to the Allegations .
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom