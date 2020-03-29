GlobalVillageSpace
Mar 4, 2017
The new Biden Administration has lost no time in unfolding a new ‘strategy’ for breaking the deadlock in the peace talks between the Taliban and the Kabul Government. While the agreement reached with the Taliban in Feb 2020 by the Trump administration is still under review, Washington has formulated a path-breaking new approach for ending the long conflict.
The new initiative seeks to create a consensus among neighboring countries on a unified approach to reconciliation. The UN would be advised to convene a meeting in Turkey to try to establish a common, agreed approach to peace in the war-ravaged country.
Also, the main stakeholders, i.e. the Afghan Government and Taliban, would also be urged to fast track their deliberations for removing hurdles in the way of a smooth and orderly transition. Amendments to the constitution and other crucial issues like the formation of an interim government would also be discussed so that there is a convergence of views.
There would be a call for a reduction of violence for 90 days in order to help create a conducive environment for meaningful negotiations to move forward. Conveying these proposals to President Ghani in a letter, the US Secretary of State Mr Blinken also warned the Afghan President that in the event of a complete US withdrawal of forces, there could be a possibility of Taliban advancing on Kabul.
Afghan Peace enters a crucial phase: Challenges Ahead?
