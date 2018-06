If the ANA wants permanent peace, they need to:



1. Rule with Sharia

2. Stop receiving help from NATO

3. Stop oppressing non-wealthy Afghans (especially Pashtun villagers)

4. Accept a coalition government with the Taliban



Unless the above happens, I don't see peace happening anytime soon.



Since all the requirements in the list seems rather unlikely, I guess Afghanistan is going to remain as a real life COD role-play for the time being.

