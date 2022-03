In my interactions with afghans here in Germany, and Europe, they have been brainwashed till insanity. Their IQ levels and comprehension spectrum is dented beyond recognition. They think purely on survival instincts. I am not going to blame them for it as their last 4 generations (or 10 generations if you count from 1920 has been completely destroyed). Yesterday, there was a rumor that ISI sent IK to Russia to start the invasion of Ukraine so that world's attention is diverted away from Afghanistan and then Pakistan can start some new sh*t.



It is our responsibility to settle their society from war-torn into a normalized one. As for the racists people & their propaganda, I would not propagate it to cultivate a hostile opinion in our public. We are like the Big Brother/Sister who is responsible for younger siblings, and yet have to put up with their namak-harami time to time.