Afghan NSA spit venom against Pakistan from official Twitter handle of NSC Afghanistan - 2021

He talks about PTM ( Ali Wazir's . Pashtuns ) , Sindhi's ( MQM ) , Balochs ( no names ) , Punjab Parties ( no names ) and says nobody is happy from PAKISTAN STATE . He even accuse Pakistan of relations with Israel in this video .
This what they think and even talk about it openly and sharing from Official social media handles .
on other hand their FM calls Pakistan FM and wish him EID Mubarak .
@waz @_NOBODY_ @Vapnope @Imran Khan @Areesh @Dalit @Foxtrot Alpha @ghazi52 @313ghazi @Asfandyar Bhittani @Hiraa @Maarkhoor @Tipu7 @Zarvan @Indus Pakistan
