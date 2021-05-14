What's new

Afghan NSA spit venom against Pakistan from official Twitter handle of NSC Afghanistan - 2021

He talks about PTM ( Ali Wazir's . Pashtuns ) , Sindhi's ( MQM ) , Balochs ( no names ) , Punjab Parties ( no names ) and says nobody is happy from PAKISTAN STATE . He even accuse Pakistan of relations with Israel in this video .

This what they think and even talk about it openly and sharing from Official social media handles .




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393156398964424706




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393192639315521539







on other hand their FM calls Pakistan FM and wish him EID Mubarak .







https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393210495394619394







https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393210625719996423




@waz @_NOBODY_ @Vapnope @Imran Khan @Areesh @Dalit @Foxtrot Alpha @ghazi52 @313ghazi @Asfandyar Bhittani @Hiraa @Maarkhoor @Tipu7 @Zarvan @Indus Pakistan
 
Pakistan should give a strong shut up call like any honorable nation would do

But Pakistanis are clowns and most likely would ignore this idiot's rant
 
Afghans have destroyed their own country that will take 500 years to re build if peace starts today while trying to destroy pakistan
 
The dog's continuous attempts to cheer the master. Infact, it isn't hard to put them in a fix. He is at unrest due to the failures despite all the funding by India and full support to their rats against Pakistan. For decades they planned, not just recently but since 50s they have been living on Indian promises of secularism, Marxism or progressivism but all they got is a good thrashing, losses and being exposed to everyone. It's just their anxiety desperation that everything gone in vain. Now these dudes have statements & social media before being shifted to US in last c-130 Hercules flight.
 
Pakistan is such a bad place and no-one wants to live there yet 10-15 million Afghans risk life and limb to come to work and live in Pakistan........... :disagree:.............such brilliant logic that only an Afghan could think of.................:disagree:
 
Yet they earn thier bread and butter, having better standards of living in Pakistan, but no Pakistan is the bogeyman for all thier problems. Afghan brother Hood at best.
 
