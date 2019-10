Salaam



I'm afraid once the Americans leave, they wouldn't have much of a choice given they are already struggling with American support to keep control over vast territories of Afghanistan.



If the Taliban are a Pakistani proxy tan I'd say Pakistan has succeeded where the USSR and the Americans failed. For a country that 'has a hard tine feeding it's own people' that is indeed quite an achievement.



Though I think the Taliban are a close ally than proxy of Pakistan. Calling them proxies diminishes their standing as a political entity and their long hard struggle.

