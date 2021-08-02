What's new

Afghan MP Begs for Stopping Air Strikes in Lashkargah

omegalamba7XL9

omegalamba7XL9

FULL MEMBER
Jul 30, 2014
925
2
1,396
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bloody Indian's
We will pay you we will hit you
Any RSS member you find slap him usually they are panjeets who cry like a bitch when slapped..
We will pay you back Indians and we definitely will pay you back with interest.
70000 Pakistani will have their peace when we shall free this planet of burden of you when will make sure that for every Pakistani killed we will kill 4 of your kind.
We won't forget even if it takes thousand years.
We will have our vengeance when we will smoke 350,000 of your kind...
Covid will be nothing compared to us as vengeance of God sent to you to relieve you of your duties on this planet. India is fitna
Bloodshed is always better than fitna and we will end fitna.once and for all inshallah .....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom