Mod Edit: Locals from across the border in Helman province, destroyed the fence fixed by Pakistan & started stone pelleting. Mobsters could not be controlled as Border Security Force was equipped with Lethal Weapons i.e LMG, RPG, Assault Rifle. They were NOT EQUIPPED for Riot Control & could not fire on 100s of unarmed Afghanis. No one abadoned the post, they stayed in the & later called the Local Taliban leader for discussion of destruction of the fence

Pakistani Border Forces abandoned their check posts as violent protests erupted in Brabchah Balochistan on 10th June 2020.Thousands of protestors pelted stones at Pakistani Security Forces forcing them to retreat and abandon their border posts. The protestors destroyed and torched military buildings during the protests.