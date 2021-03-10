What's new

Afghan Ministry of Education Bans Schoolgirls Over 12 From Public Singing

1615392260026.png




A decision by the Afghan Ministry of Education to ban girls 12 years old and up from singing the national anthem--or other group songs--in mixed company has been met with a strong backlash from social media users and other critics. The ban would apply to all government and private schools.

Najiba Arian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, confirmed the ban.
Arian said the decision was made following complaints by families over the high burden of studies on the shoulders of the students in high school and middle school.

Based on the decision, girls who are over the age of 12 are only allowed to sing the anthem and other cultural songs at gatherings of women, not in mixed company.
However, critics have described the move as imposing limitations on the civil liberties of women and girls.

