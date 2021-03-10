Afghan Ministry of Education Bans Schoolgirls Over 12 From Public Singing

Ministry Bans Schoolgirls Over 12 From Public Singing | TOLOnews However, critics have described the move as imposing limitations on the civil liberties of women and girls.

Najiba Arian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, confirmed the ban.Arian said the decision was made following complaints by families over the high burden of studies on the shoulders of the students in high school and middle school.Based on the decision, girls who are over the age of 12 are only allowed to sing the anthem and other cultural songs at gatherings of women, not in mixed company.However, critics have described the move as imposing limitations on the civil liberties of women and girls.