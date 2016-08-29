What's new

Afghan mean Pashtun

Its about time Pakistanis stop giving attention to ANP/Azhakzai trolls, they know most Pakistanis are not aware of th fact that Afghan mean Pashtun so they take advantage of this to get reactions. Remember ANP lost badly because of their corruption and loot mar with PPP so they need these non-issues to get reaction on social media. And to prove a point "look punjabis hate us" even if the person replying to them isn't even punjabi. I also wonder what other ethnic groups of Afghanistan think of this, no wonder they can't get along and there is no end in sight for civil war.

Ameer Sirajul Haq of JI also said he's Afghan but no one payed attention. Kasuri who's from punjab identified as Afghan on Indian tv channel recently when he was taking class of Ram Lal Bugti. So why give attention to ANP/Achakzai trolls when they identify as Afghan?
 
Its about time Pakistanis stop giving attention to ANP/Azhakzai trolls, they know most Pakistanis are not aware of th fact that Afghan mean Pashtun so they take advantage of this to get reactions. Remember ANP lost badly because of their corruption and loot mar with PPP so they need these non-issues to get reaction on social media. And to prove a point "look punjabis hate us" even if the person replying to them isn't even punjabi. I also wonder what other ethnic groups of Afghanistan think of this, no wonder they can't get along and there is no end in sight for civil war.

Ameer Sirajul Haq of JI also said he's Afghan but no one payed attention. Kasuri who's from punjab identified as Afghan on Indian tv channel recently when he was taking class of Ram Lal Bugti. So why give attention to ANP/Achakzai trolls when they identify as Afghan?

Ameer Sirajul Haq of JI also said he's Afghan but no one payed attention. Kasuri who's from punjab identified as Afghan on Indian tv channel recently when he was taking class of Ram Lal Bugti. So why give attention to ANP/Achakzai trolls when they identify as Afghan?
excellent point
 
Iam Pashtun Plus Pakistani, Ye Sub MMQ part 2 Banna chah rahay hayn Hamein bhi mahajir banane k Chakkar me lagay huey.
 
Its about time Pakistanis stop giving attention to ANP/Azhakzai trolls, they know most Pakistanis are not aware of th fact that Afghan mean Pashtun so they take advantage of this to get reactions. Remember ANP lost badly because of their corruption and loot mar with PPP so they need these non-issues to get reaction on social media. And to prove a point "look punjabis hate us" even if the person replying to them isn't even punjabi. I also wonder what other ethnic groups of Afghanistan think of this, no wonder they can't get along and there is no end in sight for civil war.

Ameer Sirajul Haq of JI also said he's Afghan but no one payed attention. Kasuri who's from punjab identified as Afghan on Indian tv channel recently when he was taking class of Ram Lal Bugti. So why give attention to ANP/Achakzai trolls when they identify as Afghan?

Ameer Sirajul Haq of JI also said he's Afghan but no one payed attention. Kasuri who's from punjab identified as Afghan on Indian tv channel recently when he was taking class of Ram Lal Bugti. So why give attention to ANP/Achakzai trolls when they identify as Afghan?
Kasuri really put that raam laal in his place, kudos to Mr Kasuri incidentally Khurshid Kasuri is a Qureshi and not of Pashtun heritage.
 
ANP along with MMQ is a curse to this country. After MQM it should be ANP and Achakzai's turn. No Pakistan is Pakistan and any one who claims an inch of our land should be handled with iron fist.
 
Afghan is an all encompassing word defining the Pukhtoons, If Pukhtoons dissociate their roots i.e. being Afghan then whom would they associate themselves to? Bani Israel?
People on this forum have really fckd up a lot.
 
If Afghan= Pashtun then why Uzbek, Hazraa, Tajik in Afghanistan call themselves afghan ? Afghan is someone who live in Afghanistan irrespective of his ethnicity. Pashtun is ethnicity and when someone say Pashtun =afghan then he/she suggest afghan is also ethnic group which is false. This propaganda is spreading by those nationalists who advocate Pashtun nationalism whether you call it Pashtunistan or loy afghnaistan. This achakzai guy is traitor if you hear his speeches then its very much in same line as altaf speeches
 
Change the title to "Afghan USED to mean Pashtun".
i am totally agreed...... every pushton could b afghan but not necessarily every afghan should be pushtoon. because the single largest language of Afghanistan is Dari (Farsi) and so if peace ever prevailed in Afghanistan their national language could be Dari rather than Pushtoo. those who are not aware with facts they. should first google them and then post next it will make this thread more interesting
 
Afganistan is divided on ethnicity .

US_Army_ethnolinguistic_map_of_Afghanistan_--_circa_2001-09.jpg
 
Afganistan is divided on ethnicity .

US_Army_ethnolinguistic_map_of_Afghanistan_--_circa_2001-09.jpg
I know, afghan=pashtun is non-issue in Pakistan. No one cares apart from some ANP social media trolls. But in Afghanistan its real issue as we are seeing even recently in case of identity cards.
 
You guyz have no idea how the ANP followers think and the way they approach towards such statements. they are in a complete and utter sense of denial when it comes to Pashtuns and Afghans matters, to a level of insanity. like i can give an example of a person i know, he is educated and an ANP follower, still he does not believe that the firing at Torkham was incited by Afghanistan, i mean he is still saying that Pakistan must have done something or fired first even to initiate the fire exchange....there is no reason and achievement in arguing with these thick skulled people
 
