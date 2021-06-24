What's new

Afghan Leadership Clutching at Straws Reach Washington DC

Afghan govt delegation led by Abdul Ghani, Abdullah, and Amrullah Saleh has reached Washington DC.
According to the state department spokeman" President Biden looks forward to welcoming Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, to the White House on June 25, 2021. The visit by President Ghani and Dr. Abdullah will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues. The United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people by providing diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian assistance to support the Afghan people, including Afghan women, girls and minorities. The United States will remain deeply engaged with the Government of Afghanistan to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for terrorist groups who pose a threat to the U.S. homeland. The United States continues to fully support the ongoing peace process and encourages all Afghan parties to participate meaningfully in negotiations to bring an end to the conflict. "

Many in the diplomatic circles think this is a last ditch effort by the current regime to save Afghanistan as a viable and united country. There is not much Uncle Sam can do apart from providing them political ASYLUM.
 
