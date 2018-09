AN AFGHAN knifeman carrying child immigration documents left two British tourists injured after going on the rampage in Paris.



The attacker, believed to be in his 30s, left SEVEN people wounded in total. A group of men playing the traditional French pastime petanque threw their metal boules in an attempt to stop him but he fled.



The knifeman struck at a cinema in the north-east of the city just before 11pm – before a police chase caught up with him and he was disarmed and arrested.



A source close to the investigation said: “He is unconscious in hospital in Paris, and has not spoken since the attack, but he was carrying immigration documents issued to an Afghan minor.



“'It may be that he is an adult Afghan or Pakistani using the documents illegally. One of the English victims was stabbed in the chest, while the other was also badly hurt. Both remain in hospital along with two others who are in a very serious condition.”



Police say the attack seemed to target random strangers but they were not calling the outrage a terrorist incident.



Four of the injured were reported to be in a serious condition in hospital, according to French police.



A source close to the investigation said: "Nothing at this stage shows signs of a terrorist nature in these assaults."



The stabbings took place in the Quai de la Loire district of Paris, located close to the Bassin de la Villette, just before 11pm local time.



The attacker, who was reported to be of Afghan descent by local media, was armed with a knife and an iron bar.



The Foreign Office stated it was aware of the reports, but failed to offer any further information.



A security guard at a cinema on the Canal de l’Ourcq stated he saw the suspect being chased by men who tried to stop him.



He said: “He had an iron bar in his hand which he threw at the men chasing him, then he took out a knife.”



The suspect is not believed to have been injured by officers while being arrested.



An official investigation has been launched by Paris police into the attacks.