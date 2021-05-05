Afghan Journalist Shot Dead A Day After Taliban Warning

AFP

Published May 6, 2021



In this undated handout screengrab, TV journalist Nemat Rawan is seen during a news broadcast of ToloNews channel. — AFP/TOLOnews ​



A high-profile Afghan television journalist was shot dead in Kandahar city on Thursday, officials said, a day after the Taliban warned the media against “biased reporting”.



Nemat Rawan was “assassinated by unknown gunmen”, Kandahar city police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barekzai told AFP.



He was a popular talk show host with the country's leading broadcaster, Tolo News, before joining the ministry of finance last month as a communications specialist.



“Heartbreaking to hear that a friend and former colleague Nemat Rawan was shot dead in Kandahar city today,” Lotfullah Najafizada, head of Tolo News, posted on Twitter.

