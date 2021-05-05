What's new

Afghan Journalist Shot Dead A Day After Taliban Warning

U

User

FULL MEMBER
Dec 12, 2020
600
0
1,018
Country
United States
Location
United States

AFP
Published May 6, 2021

In this undated handout screengrab, TV journalist Nemat Rawan is seen during a news broadcast of ToloNews channel. — AFP/TOLOnews

In this undated handout screengrab, TV journalist Nemat Rawan is seen during a news broadcast of ToloNews channel. — AFP/TOLOnews

A high-profile Afghan television journalist was shot dead in Kandahar city on Thursday, officials said, a day after the Taliban warned the media against “biased reporting”.

Nemat Rawan was “assassinated by unknown gunmen”, Kandahar city police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barekzai told AFP.

He was a popular talk show host with the country's leading broadcaster, Tolo News, before joining the ministry of finance last month as a communications specialist.

Heartbreaking to hear that a friend and former colleague Nemat Rawan was shot dead in Kandahar city today,” Lotfullah Najafizada, head of Tolo News, posted on Twitter.


The Taliban, blamed for a wave of assassinations of journalists in recent months, denied they were behind his murder.

The assassination of Nemat Rawan ... is not linked to the Islamic Emirate,” Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said on Twitter, referring to the group by its name from their rule in the 1990s.

On Wednesday, however, a Taliban spokesman warned that media workers who carry out “biased reporting” would be “held responsible”.

Rawan, in his 20s, was married and had one three-year-old son.

President Ashraf Ghani said Rawan's murder was a “terrorist attack” by the Taliban.

The terrorists will not be able to silence freedom of expression and weaken our countrymen's belief in a bright future,” he said in a statement.

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the country's peace council, condemned the Taliban's threat against the media and “any attempts to silence Afghan journalists”.

Members of Afghanistan's educated class — including journalists, activists and judges — have for months been the target of bombings and shootings, forcing many to go into hiding or leave the country.

The killings have escalated since peace talks began last year between the Afghan government and the Taliban, sparking fears that the insurgents are eliminating perceived opponents as negotiations stall.

At least 11 Afghan journalists were killed in 2020, with four more reportedly murdered this year, according to a recent toll from Amnesty International.

In early March, three female media workers were gunned down in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

Around 1,000 Afghan media workers have left their jobs in the past six months, an Afghan journalists' safety committee said recently.

Afghanistan has long been ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

U
After The Raid (of 2nd May OBL Op): An Excerpt From Journalist Zahid Hussain`s Book 'No-Win War'
2
Replies
22
Views
706
User
U
INDIAPOSITIVE
'RAW: A History of India’s Covert Operations' showcases India’s shadow warriors (NEW BOOK)
Replies
14
Views
2K
R Wing
R Wing
Jyotish
C.I.A.’s Afghan Forces Leave a Trail of Abuse and Anger
2
Replies
26
Views
951
ای ایران
ای ایران
HAIDER
THE LEGACY OF LAL MASJID
Replies
0
Views
457
HAIDER
HAIDER
P
Breaking the myths of Pakistan ruining Afghanistan
Replies
7
Views
1K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom