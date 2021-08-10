Afghan govt wants IAF support to crush Taliban as fighting worsens across the country

While Kabul feels the only way New Delhi can help is through air power, India is unlikely to take part in the war in Afghanistan as it doesn't believe in such 'counter terrorism mechanisms'.

