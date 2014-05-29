What's new

Afghan government imposed curfews in 31 provinces

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,619
17
17,672
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Afghanistan ministry of interior affairs said that people in 31 provinces will not be allowed to get out of their homes from 10pm to 4am except for emergency.
1627128693532.png



The Afghan capital Kabul, eastern Nengarhar province and the northern Panjsher provinces are exempt from the new decree.

Ministry of interior ministry said that most of the terror activities are being conducted throughout night that behooved them to impose such unprecedented limitations.

Deputy spokesperson of Afghan interior ministry Ahamd Zia Zia has asked people in 31 provinces to cooperate with the Afghan Forces and abide by the rules of night curfew.

The unprecedented curfew comes at a time when the Taliban fighters and Afghan government forces are busy fighting in over ten provinces of Afghanistan.

Ministry of interior affairs too announced it plan for recapturing over 200 districts which have fallen to the Taliban in the past two months.

The ministry has also said to be fully prepared for thoroughly implementing the new curfews.

Afghan President Ashra Ghani has previously said that a new six-month security plan has been made and will be implemented throughout the country. The new curfews are not clarified to be part of the six-month security scheme.

www.khaama.com

Afghan government imposed curfews in 31 provinces - The Khaama Press News Agency

The largest online news service for Afghanistan
www.khaama.com www.khaama.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

I
Azad Kashmir: The Future Trajectory
2
Replies
16
Views
4K
Chronos
Chronos
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF
Lockheed F-16
History of Kashmir
2
Replies
21
Views
22K
niaz
N
NEHA
History of Kashmir (A Chronology of Events)
Replies
10
Views
8K
asq
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom