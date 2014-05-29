Afghan government imposed curfews in 31 provinces - The Khaama Press News Agency The largest online news service for Afghanistan

Afghanistan ministry of interior affairs said that people in 31 provinces will not be allowed to get out of their homes from 10pm to 4am except for emergency.The Afghan capital Kabul, eastern Nengarhar province and the northern Panjsher provinces are exempt from the new decree.Ministry of interior ministry said that most of the terror activities are being conducted throughout night that behooved them to impose such unprecedented limitations.Deputy spokesperson of Afghan interior ministry Ahamd Zia Zia has asked people in 31 provinces to cooperate with the Afghan Forces and abide by the rules of night curfew.The unprecedented curfew comes at a time when the Taliban fighters and Afghan government forces are busy fighting in over ten provinces of Afghanistan.Ministry of interior affairs too announced it plan for recapturing over 200 districts which have fallen to the Taliban in the past two months.The ministry has also said to be fully prepared for thoroughly implementing the new curfews.Afghan President Ashra Ghani has previously said that a new six-month security plan has been made and will be implemented throughout the country. The new curfews are not clarified to be part of the six-month security scheme.