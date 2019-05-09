What's new

Afghan government halts development projects nation-wide

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,743
17
18,014
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1627808949621.png


Afghanistan Ministry of Finance in an official note requested all ministries to halt or suspend their development projects due to a decline in national revenue.

The note also requires governmental bodies to call off all the newly stroke contracts.

The move comes parallel to the announcement of a decrease in the amount of national revenue due to the six dry ports of Afghanistan being under Taliban control.

As the conflict between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and the Taliban rage on daily basis, the Afghan government has apparently made security and military operations its priority. President Ashraf Ghani in the cabinet meeting on Sunday said that Afghan Air Force is conducting up to 150 airstrikes every day.

The official note has also asked the government bodies to stop squander and providing National Technical Assistance (NTA) salaries.

The Taliban are now controlling Dand-e-Patan port in Paktia province, AiKhanum in Takhar province, SherKhan in Kunduz province, Islam Qala and Tor Ghundi in Herat province, Abu Nasr Farahi in Farah province and Spin Boldak dry port and crossing in Kandahar province

The decline in national revenue and rise in the expenditure of Security Forces have obliged the Afghan government to halt development projects.

www.khaama.com

Afghan government halts development projects nation-wide - The Khaama Press News Agency

The largest online news service for Afghanistan
www.khaama.com www.khaama.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
2K
Globenim
G
Shahzaz ud din
HOME TRUTHS
Replies
0
Views
918
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din
Solomon2
Justifying The Black Budgets
Replies
4
Views
685
Vortex
Vortex
Champion_Usmani
Pakistan heading towards chaos - By VT Senior Editors -April 17, 2018
Replies
13
Views
906
Imad.Khan
Imad.Khan
Dem!god
The Amazing Indian Story Behind Herat’s Salma Dam
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Nilgiri
Nilgiri

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom