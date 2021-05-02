What's new

Afghan Government Could Collapse 6 Months After U.S. Withdrawal: US Intelligence

Afghan Government Could Collapse Six Months After U.S. Withdrawal, New Intelligence Assessment Says

Taliban advances prompt agencies to revise outlook for how long Kabul can hold out

KABUL—The U.S. intelligence community concluded last week that the government of Afghanistan could collapse as soon as six months after the American military withdrawal from the country is completed, according to officials with knowledge of the new assessment.

American intelligence agencies revised their previously more optimistic estimates as the Taliban swept through northern Afghanistan last week, seizing dozens of districts and surrounding major cities. The new assessment of the overall U.S. intelligence community, which hasn’t been previously reported, has now aligned more closely with the analysis that had been generated by the U.S. military.

The military has already withdrawn more than half of its 3,500 troops and its equipment, with the rest due to be out by Sept. 11.

On Wednesday, Taliban fighters were battling government troops inside the northern city of Kunduz after occupying the main border crossing with Tajikistan the previous day and reaching the outskirts of northern Afghanistan’s main hub, Mazar-e-Sharif. Tajikistan’s border service said 134 Afghan troops at the crossing were granted refuge while some 100 others were killed or captured by the Taliban.

On multiple occasions in recent days, government forces surrendered to the Taliban, leaving behind convoys of Humvees and stockpiles of weaponry, including artillery pieces, mortars and heavy machine guns.

www.wsj.com

WSJ News Exclusive | Afghan Government Could Collapse Six Months After U.S. Withdrawal, New Intelligence Assessment Says

American intelligence agencies revised their previously more optimistic estimates about the survival of the government of Afghanistan as the Taliban swept through the country’s north last week.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
 
if terrorists like ISIS AND TALIBAN took over afghan do not think it will be nice and peaceful for pakistan . their agneda will be greater with time . and they are not afraid of anything did not obey international law and they have 0 humanity mercy or respect of life .
 
