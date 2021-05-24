What's new

Afghan goons attacking Pakistani Embassy in London.

waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,375
68
45,169
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Wtf is this all about? I can't tell the timeline as masks have been worn for quite some time. At least many of them were telling these morons to stop throwing stuff, which seems to be coming from off camera.
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

FULL MEMBER
May 7, 2011
1,955
-9
1,301
Country
India
Location
India
Afghans and Pakistanis in foreign countries seem to be getting into a lot of fights these days.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,325
2
77,987
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan or not Pakistan

Afghanistan would always remain a sh!thole of the world. And the reason is this uncivilized behavior that has got engrained in the psyche of this nation

Following laws, living like an obedient citizen, not behaving like monkeys is something impossible for this nation

Only Taliban can keep this uncouth herd in control whether people accept it or not
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,325
2
77,987
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hiptullha said:
Talibs are the other side of the Awghan coin. Just as genocidal, powerhungry, and narcissistic.
Click to expand...
And there is nothing wrong with that

They have to rule over clowns shown in the video above

They are a perfect match to rule this nation
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,330
16
31,492
Country
United States
Location
United States
When the folks are losers they lose their minds too....

The NA thugs have lost to the Paks, as usual! Now, their leaders will be hanging from the poles....

The USA has again outsourced their fates to Pak...

The Afghans will give their Biat to the Taliban, or die....

No “surprise” here.....

*Dear Afghans in the Western countries:

Please don’t burden and tire your brains beyond making good Kebabs and Bolani! The geo-political staffs are well beyond your pay grade.

Best wishes,

Your Ottoman Brother
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 3, Guests: 6)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom