Afghan goons attacking Pakistani Embassy in London.

When the folks are losers they lose their minds too....



The NA thugs have lost to the Paks, as usual! Now, their leaders will be hanging from the poles....



The USA has again outsourced their fates to Pak...



The Afghans will give their Biat to the Taliban, or die....



No “surprise” here.....



*Dear Afghans in the Western countries:



Please don’t burden and tire your brains beyond making good Kebabs and Bolani! The geo-political staffs are well beyond your pay grade.



Best wishes,



Your Ottoman Brother