Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

  • Spokesman of foreign ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi says delegation will discuss bilateral ties between the two countries


BR Web Desk
09 Nov 2021





Afghanistan has said that its Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi will be visiting Pakistan on Wednesday.
In a tweet on Tuesday, the spokesman of the foreign ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi announced that a senior delegation led by the FM will discuss bilateral ties between the two countries as well as the economy, transit, refugees and expanding facilities for the movement of people.

It will be the first visit of an Afghan minister to Pakistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

Last month, during his visit to Kabul, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that a Taliban delegation will visit Islamabad in the next few days. Speaking to the media, Qureshi said that he had a detailed and result-oriented discussion with the Taliban leadership.

Almost all members of the Afghanistan cabinet were present, and the two sides talked about a wide array of bilateral issues, including steps to increase trade and regional connectivity, the FM said.

"Hopefully, their [Taliban government] delegation will come to Islamabad in the next few days so that we can take these talks forwards and settle matters," he said.


1636466705689.png
 
Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global recognition and the unfreezing of assets to prevent an economic crisis.

In an earlier tweet on Wednesday, spokesman of the foreign ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi announced that a senior IEA delegation left for Pakistan at 04:00 pm today. "The delegation includes Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Commerce as well as working groups," he wrote.

1636576037454.png



Muttaqi was extended an invitation to visit Pakistan by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to Kabul last month. This is the first visit of a minister from the interim government after the Taliban took over the reins of the government in Afghanistan.

Muttaqi is a senior Taliban leader who was part of the Doha talks last year where the withdrawal of American troops was discussed.

The news of Muttaqi’s visit comes a week after Pakistan allowed diplomats appointed by the Taliban-led government to take charge of the Afghan embassy and consulates in Pakistan.

Though Pakistan’s government does not recognise the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, it continues to maintain diplomatic contact with the country. Sardar Muhammad Shokaib was appointed as the charge d’affaires in Islamabad by the interim Taliban government.

Pakistan has been trying to convince the world to diplomatically engage with the Taliban after they seized control of Kabul on August 15. However, the international community is still skeptical about the group, especially on issues of terrorism emanating from the war-torn country and the Taliban's promises to respect human rights.
 
