Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

In an earlier tweet on Wednesday, spokesman of the foreign ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi announced that a senior IEA delegation left for Pakistan at 04:00 pm today. "The delegation includes Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Commerce as well as working groups," he wrote.Muttaqi was extended an invitation to visit Pakistan by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to Kabul last month. This is the first visit of a minister from the interim government after the Taliban took over the reins of the government in Afghanistan.Muttaqi is a senior Taliban leader who was part of the Doha talks last year where the withdrawal of American troops was discussed.The news of Muttaqi’s visit comes a week after Pakistan allowed diplomats appointed by the Taliban-led government to take charge of the Afghan embassy and consulates in Pakistan.Though Pakistan’s government does not recognise the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, it continues to maintain diplomatic contact with the country. Sardar Muhammad Shokaib was appointed as the charge d’affaires in Islamabad by the interim Taliban government.Pakistan has been trying to convince the world to diplomatically engage with the Taliban after they seized control of Kabul on August 15. However, the international community is still skeptical about the group, especially on issues of terrorism emanating from the war-torn country and the Taliban's promises to respect human rights.