Afghan foreign minister dials Jaishankar, calls for emergency UNSC session

Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said he called Jaishankar to “discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council session on AFG” and appreciated India’s “lead role” as the security council president.Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Tuesday spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar about convening an emergency session of the UN Security Council on stopping the Taliban’s violence and atrocities across Afghanistan.Atmar’s phone call to Jaishankar on Tuesday evening coincided with a car bomb attack on the residence of defence minister Bismillah Mohammadi in Kabul that triggered an intense clash between the attackers and security forces. Atmar also briefed the envoys of several countries, including India, on the security situation and the collusion between the Taliban and groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).India, currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, holds the rotating presidency of the body for August.Atmar said in a tweet he called Jaishankar to “discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council session on AFG”. The UN and the international community “must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy” in Afghanistan “due to Taliban violence & atrocities”, he said. He also appreciated the “lead role” of India as the current Security Council president.There was no official word from the Indian side on the call.A statement in Dari issued by the Afghan foreign ministry said Atmar briefed Jaishankar on the escalation in violence, widespread human rights violations by the Taliban and foreign terror groups in Afghanistan, and the need for a special meeting of the UN Security Council.Atmar spoke about an “unprecedented increase in the Taliban’s brutal attacks” that have resulted in the death and displacement of civilians. He described the “Taliban’s attacks in collusion with foreign fighters and terrorist groups in Afghanistan” as a war crime and a violation of international humanitarian law.“Given the catastrophic consequences of the Afghan war on the stability, security and prosperity of the region, the foreign minister proposed the holding of a special meeting of the UN Security Council to the Indian foreign minister, focusing on the immediate cessation of violence and the success of peace talks,” the statement said.According to the statement, Jaishankar expressed India’s deep concern at the escalation of violence, insecurity and human rights violations by the Taliban and terrorists in Afghanistan.A powerful car bomb went off outside the residence of the Afghan defence minister in Shirpoor area of Kabul shortly before 8pm local time. The minister was safe as he was not at the residence at the time of the blast, local media reports said. Homes of several lawmakers are also located in the high-security area.The blast was followed by heavy gunfire and several more explosions as suicide attackers were engaged by Afghan security forces. Reports late on Tuesday said the attackers had detonated their explosive vests.Amid the attack, Atmar briefed ambassadors of Afghanistan’s regional and international partners, including India, on “Taliban brutalities & the resulting humanitarian crisis, violations & destructions”. Atmar said in a tweet he also discussed Afghanistan’s “security plans & shared responsibility to prevent Taliban atrocities & raids on cities”.A readout from the Afghan foreign ministry said Atmar noted that the Taliban attacks were being carried out in “direct collusion with more than 10,000 regional terrorists” from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), al-Qaeda, Ansarullah, Jundallah, East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU).He also discussed the dire humanitarian situation, the government’s new security plan, and key areas of cooperation with the world community that includes repelling Taliban attacks on metropolitan areas, preventing human rights abuses, accelerating the Afghan peace process, and implementing a six-month security programme.Atmar said the Taliban’s attacks in recent months have killed more than 3,000 people, displaced more than 300,000, and disrupted order and provision of services in half of Afghanistan’s districts. Currently, 18 million people are facing a “dire humanitarian situation”, he added.The Taliban’s “war crimes”, he said, included the massacre of more than 100 people in Spin Boldak, forced marriages, destruction of more than 300 pieces of public infrastructures, and suspension of services in areas controlled by the group.The representatives of regional countries and the UN expressed their support for an immediate cessation of violence and strengthening of the peace process.