Afghan forces battle Taliban fighters in effort to retake Pakistan border crossing

Tensions grow between Kabul and Islamabad over Pakistan's alleged support of the Taliban
1626425166362.png


Afghan forces clashed with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak on Friday after launching an operation to retake the key border crossing with Pakistan, as regional capitals stepped up efforts to get the warring sides talking.

Dozens of wounded Taliban fighters were being treated at a Pakistan hospital near the border after fierce overnight fighting, AFP reported.

“We have suffered one death and dozens of our fighters have got injured,” Mullah Muhammad Hassan, who said he was a Taliban insurgent, told AFP near Chapman in Pakistan, about five kilometres from the border.

The fight for the border comes during a war of words between the Kabul government and Islamabad after the Afghan vice president accused the Pakistani military of providing “close air support to Taliban in certain areas".

Pakistan strongly denied the claim, with a foreign ministry statement saying the country “took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard our own troops and population".

“We acknowledge the Afghan government's right to undertake actions on its sovereign territory,” the ministry said.

Residents of Spin Boldak, which fell to the Taliban on Wednesday, said the Taliban and army were battling in the main bazaar of the border town.

“There is heavy fighting,” Mohammad Zahir said.

One casualty of the fighting was Reuters' Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian journalist Danish Seddiqi, who is embedded with the Afghan troops.


The border crossing provides direct access to Pakistan's Balochistan province, where the Taliban's top leadership has been based for decades, along with an unknown number of reserve fighters who regularly enter Afghanistan to help bolster the group's ranks.

As fighting continued, Pakistan said on Thursday it would hold a special conference on Afghanistan in Islamabad at the weekend, although Taliban officials had not been invited.

There were signs too that official talks in Doha – which have stalled for months – could be revived.

An aide to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told local media his government had asked for the Islamabad conference to be postponed because negotiators were already heading to Qatar.


The Taliban have capitalised on the last stages of the withdrawal of foreign troops to launch a series of lightning offensives across the country, capturing several districts and border crossings, and encircling provincial capitals.

Foreign troops have been in Afghanistan for nearly two decades after the US-led invasion launched in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

They have appeared largely out of the picture in recent months, but fears are growing that government forces will be overwhelmed without the vital air support they provide.

The speed and scale of the Taliban onslaught caught many by surprise, with analysts saying it appears aimed at forcing the government to sue for peace on the insurgents' terms or suffer complete military defeat.

An Afghan official said on Thursday that a local ceasefire with Taliban leaders had been negotiated for Qala-i-Naw, the Badghis provincial capital where there was fierce street fighting last week.

“The ceasefire was brokered by tribal elders,” Badghis governor Hesamuddin Shams told AFP.

Afghan forces battle Taliban fighters in effort to retake Pakistan border crossing

Tensions grow between Kabul and Islamabad over Pakistan's alleged support of the Taliban
Award-Winning Indian Journalist Danish Siddiqui Killed in Ongoing Clashes at Afghan-Pakistan Border
Danish Siddiqui received the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for feature photography over his coverage of the mass exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar to Bangladesh. A post-graduate from India's prestigious AJK Jamia Millia Islamia University, Siddiqui recently exposed the mass graves of COVID-19 victims along the Ganges River.

Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui, a chief photo-journalist from Reuters, has been killed in clashes in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, TOLO News reported on Friday.
Siddiqui, who started his career as a correspondent, was embedded with Afghanistan security forces who came under attack by the Taliban*.
"Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters", Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay tweeted.
On 13 July, the journalist tweeted that the army vehicle in which he was travelling with other special forces was also targeted by at least 3 rocket-propelled grenade rounds and other weapons.

"I was lucky to be safe and capture the visual of one of the rockets hitting the armour plate overhead", Siddiqui said.

The Spin Boldak district was captured by Taliban insurgents on Wednesday and Afghan forces have been fighting with the group to retake the area since then.

Over his 14-year professional career, Danish covered the Battle of Mosul in 2016, the devastating Nepal earthquake in 2015, Hong Kong protests, and Delhi Riots among other stories in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

In 2018, Siddiqui became the first Indian, along with his colleague Adnan Abidi, to win the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Indian journalists and several others have expressed shock at his death and shared their feelings on social media.


 
