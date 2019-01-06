What's new

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan's help in bringing Taliban to negotiating table again

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,204
21
16,900
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
  • TTP, Al-Qaeda and other elements fighting beside the Taliban in Afghanistan, says Afghan FM.
  • Entire region, not just Afghanistan, faces a threat from these elements, says Afghan FM.
  • Peace between Afghanistan and the Taliban will ensure these elements do not find safe haven in Afghanistan, says Atmar.



Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Hanif Atmar has sought Pakistan's help to end the raging conflict in Afghanistan, saying that he hoped Islamabad would persuade the Taliban to return to talks again.

The situation in Afghanistan has taken a turn for the worse, with the Taliban launching a blistering campaign and capturing key districts of the country, drastically emboldened as US and other foreign forces gear up to leave the country.
In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Atmar said Kabul had great expectations from Pakistan.
"We are hopeful Pakistan will help Afghanistan disrupt the Taliban's supply and 'brutal campaign'," said the Afghan minister.
In response to a question about whether the Afghan government thinks the US betrayed it, Atmar said that Washington signed an agreement with the Taliban with honest intentions.
"The Taliban did not fulfil their part of the deal and deceived the whole world," he said. "The Taliban are making a huge mistake. All of us have extended a hand of friendship towards them," he added.
He said the Afghan government was telling the Taliban to honour the Doha peace deal, adding that Kabul had fulfilled its obligations of the deal when it came to the prisoners exchange and ensuring foreign troops leave the country.
TTP, Al-Qaeda fighting alongside Taliban: Afghan FM
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda have banded forces with other terrorist elements and are fighting alongside the Taliban against the government of Afghanistan, said Atmer.
"We are monitoring links between the TTP, Taliban and Al-Qaeda on a daily basis," said Atmer. "These ties certainly exist."
The Afghan foreign minister said these 'elements' were fighting against the "government and people of Afghanistan" alongside the Taliban, adding that these elements were fighting the Afghanistan government in Badakhshan, Kunduz, Faryab and other provinces of the war-torn country.
Speaking about the militants, Atmar said the Afghan government has divided these groups of foreign fighters into three categories.
"The first among them are the [militant groups] that are fighting for a global agenda, such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh," he said. "Al-Qaeda and Daesh militants have been present in the region where Pakistan and Afghanistan are situated," he added.
Atmer said his government was aware of the locations in Pakistan and Afghanistan where Al-Qaeda members were killed and arrested.
"Then, we have regional players," the Afghan minister said. "[These include] the TTP, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, ITIM, the Ansarullah and Jundullah are also fighting with them [Taliban]," he added.
"The entire region, not Afghanistan alone, is at threat from these groups," he stressed. "Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, India, Russia and the Middle East are in danger from these groups," he said.
Atmer said the government of Afghanistan spoke about regional cooperation as "there are no good or bad terrorists and they all are the same".
"Peace between Afghanistan and the Taliban will ensure these elements do not find a safe haven in Afghanistan," he added.
Taliban launch blistering campaign as US, other foreign forces prepare to leave Afghanistan
With the US pullout 90% complete, according to the Pentagon, the insurgents have launched a blistering campaign to capture new territory, and fears are mounting that Afghan forces will collapse without vital American air support.
President Ashraf Ghani had said the government had the capacity to handle the situation, but admitted difficulties lay ahead.
"What we are witnessing is one of the most complicated stages of the transition," he had said in a speech in Kabul.
"Legitimacy is ours. God is with us."
The withdrawal of US and NATO troops — after two decades in the country — has drastically emboldened the Taliban, who appear to be pressing for a full military victory.
Supposed peace talks between the insurgents and the government in Doha have largely fizzled out after months of a deadlock.
Meanwhile, a meeting between an Afghan government delegation and Taliban representatives in Tehran ended Thursday, Iran's state news agency said, with both sides urging an end to the fighting, and more talks.

www.geo.tv

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan's help in bringing Taliban to negotiating table again

We are hopeful Pakistan will help Afghanistan stop support to Taliban and end their brutal campaign, says Afghan FM
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
19,873
19
23,069
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Aa gaye line tay

now they need Pakistan to protect them from Talibaboons. As soon as they have sigh of relief they start barking at us again
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
4,459
-1
7,421
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
TTP fighting alongside taliban? Not very long ago the same afghan govt was aiding TTP and giving them protection and encouraging them to attack Pakistan. I knlw what he is doing, they know well there are alot of libturds in Pakistan and trying to reach them and scare them. I dont think any Pakistani libturds or leftists or shias or barelvis can save them now.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
12,712
4
19,238
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
TNT said:
TTP fighting alongside taliban? Not very long ago the same afghan govt was aiding TTP and giving them protection and encouraging them to attack Pakistan. I knlw what he is doing, they know well there are alot of libturds in Pakistan and trying to reach them and scare them. I dont think any Pakistani libturds or leftists or shias or barelvis can save them now.
Click to expand...
These Kabuli fktards cant even do their propaganda properly. Not long ago, their position was that there is no TTP in Afghanistan, now TTP is fighting alongside Taliban in Afghanistan.

You cant really make any sense of these jokers anymore.
He got the answer from Pakistan . Sorry, nothing to do with us.

www.dawn.com

Afghanistan situation is volatile, out of Pakistan's control: Moeed Yusuf

Warns that militants can enter Pakistan under the guise of refugees.
www.dawn.com


Afghanistan situation is volatile, out of Pakistan's control: Moeed Yusuf
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
4,153
-29
6,329
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
4,452
15
7,627
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why don't they ask India to send help? Where is that MuhibUllah and Amarullah Saleh? Also where are those Tajiks who used to mock Pakistanis for being daalkhor and losers?
 
My-Analogous

My-Analogous

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 9, 2009
6,975
2
5,466
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
  • TTP, Al-Qaeda and other elements fighting beside the Taliban in Afghanistan, says Afghan FM.
  • Entire region, not just Afghanistan, faces a threat from these elements, says Afghan FM.
  • Peace between Afghanistan and the Taliban will ensure these elements do not find safe haven in Afghanistan, says Atmar.



Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Hanif Atmar has sought Pakistan's help to end the raging conflict in Afghanistan, saying that he hoped Islamabad would persuade the Taliban to return to talks again.

The situation in Afghanistan has taken a turn for the worse, with the Taliban launching a blistering campaign and capturing key districts of the country, drastically emboldened as US and other foreign forces gear up to leave the country.
In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Atmar said Kabul had great expectations from Pakistan.
"We are hopeful Pakistan will help Afghanistan disrupt the Taliban's supply and 'brutal campaign'," said the Afghan minister.
In response to a question about whether the Afghan government thinks the US betrayed it, Atmar said that Washington signed an agreement with the Taliban with honest intentions.
"The Taliban did not fulfil their part of the deal and deceived the whole world," he said. "The Taliban are making a huge mistake. All of us have extended a hand of friendship towards them," he added.
He said the Afghan government was telling the Taliban to honour the Doha peace deal, adding that Kabul had fulfilled its obligations of the deal when it came to the prisoners exchange and ensuring foreign troops leave the country.
TTP, Al-Qaeda fighting alongside Taliban: Afghan FM
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda have banded forces with other terrorist elements and are fighting alongside the Taliban against the government of Afghanistan, said Atmer.
"We are monitoring links between the TTP, Taliban and Al-Qaeda on a daily basis," said Atmer. "These ties certainly exist."
The Afghan foreign minister said these 'elements' were fighting against the "government and people of Afghanistan" alongside the Taliban, adding that these elements were fighting the Afghanistan government in Badakhshan, Kunduz, Faryab and other provinces of the war-torn country.
Speaking about the militants, Atmar said the Afghan government has divided these groups of foreign fighters into three categories.
"The first among them are the [militant groups] that are fighting for a global agenda, such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh," he said. "Al-Qaeda and Daesh militants have been present in the region where Pakistan and Afghanistan are situated," he added.
Atmer said his government was aware of the locations in Pakistan and Afghanistan where Al-Qaeda members were killed and arrested.
"Then, we have regional players," the Afghan minister said. "[These include] the TTP, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, ITIM, the Ansarullah and Jundullah are also fighting with them [Taliban]," he added.
"The entire region, not Afghanistan alone, is at threat from these groups," he stressed. "Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, India, Russia and the Middle East are in danger from these groups," he said.
Atmer said the government of Afghanistan spoke about regional cooperation as "there are no good or bad terrorists and they all are the same".
"Peace between Afghanistan and the Taliban will ensure these elements do not find a safe haven in Afghanistan," he added.
Taliban launch blistering campaign as US, other foreign forces prepare to leave Afghanistan
With the US pullout 90% complete, according to the Pentagon, the insurgents have launched a blistering campaign to capture new territory, and fears are mounting that Afghan forces will collapse without vital American air support.
President Ashraf Ghani had said the government had the capacity to handle the situation, but admitted difficulties lay ahead.
"What we are witnessing is one of the most complicated stages of the transition," he had said in a speech in Kabul.
"Legitimacy is ours. God is with us."
The withdrawal of US and NATO troops — after two decades in the country — has drastically emboldened the Taliban, who appear to be pressing for a full military victory.
Supposed peace talks between the insurgents and the government in Doha have largely fizzled out after months of a deadlock.
Meanwhile, a meeting between an Afghan government delegation and Taliban representatives in Tehran ended Thursday, Iran's state news agency said, with both sides urging an end to the fighting, and more talks.

www.geo.tv

Afghan FM seeks Pakistan's help in bringing Taliban to negotiating table again

We are hopeful Pakistan will help Afghanistan stop support to Taliban and end their brutal campaign, says Afghan FM
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
Where is their fcking security advisor?
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,426
-2
1,253
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
Vapnope said:
Why don't they ask India to send help? Where is that MuhibUllah and Amarullah Saleh? Also where are those Tajiks who used to mock Pakistanis for being daalkhor and losers?
Click to expand...

india is welcome to send in their army
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
Imran Khan Government: Engaging the world real quick!
Replies
6
Views
786
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
5K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom