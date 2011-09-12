Afghan Fighter Pilot Scared of Taliban Escapes to US

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 36,013
- 166
- Country
-
- Location
-
Afghan Fighter Pilot, Facing Taliban Death Threats, Arrives in the U.S.
The U.S.-trained aviator had last year been denied safe passage in a case that drew ire from inside U.S. military ranks
Maj. Asadi left Kabul on Tuesday after the U.S. last month granted him a temporary protection status for noncitizens in the country.
The U.S.-trained aviator had last year been denied safe passage in a case that drew ire from inside U.S. military ranks
Maj. Asadi left Kabul on Tuesday after the U.S. last month granted him a temporary protection status for noncitizens in the country.
Afghan Fighter Pilot, Facing Taliban Death Threats, Arrives in the U.S.
A celebrated Afghan aviator trained by the American military, who was in hiding for months with his wife and 5-year-old daughter from the militant group, arrived in the U.S. after receiving temporary protection status.
www.wsj.com
‘Find Him and Kill Him’: An Afghan Pilot’s Desperate Escape
Threatened by the Taliban and considered AWOL by the Afghan military, a decorated helicopter pilot fled for the United States with his wife and daughter.
www.nytimes.com