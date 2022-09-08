What's new

Afghan fans gang up and beat single Pakistan fans outside stadium

I mean the Afghans think they are warriors? I mean fighting an outnumbered opponent when you are 30-2 or 30-1 is bravery? I mean come on a neutral venue where guys with their families don't have to worry about their families or state laws and the same number of men Then we will see how good they are.

If History has proven anything, every Empire in the past has steam rolled these Afghans under their boots. But Pakistanis must show them their true place and stop being cuckholds.
 
Now one understand what Imam Ali said,
"Guard yourself from the evil of one you have done a gracious favor."

امام علی نے کہا،
جس پر احسان کرو اس کے شر سے بچو۔
 
Jo samna khara ho ker chaprain kha Raha ha fita moo tera. BC samna Wala ko aisi thok kah maa chud Jai, basoori ka chaprain kha raha ha.
 

