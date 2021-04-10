What's new

Afghan education minister in Pakistan for collaboration in education field

ISLAMABAD:
An eight-member delegation from the Higher Education Ministry of Afghanistan on Monday initiated talks in Pakistan to discuss and work out possible cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education and research.

The delegation, which arrived in the country on Sunday, is led by acting Afghan Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani, and included Academic Affairs Deputy Minister Lotfullah Khairkhwa and Kabul University Chancellor Dr Osama Aziz.

The talks are taking place in the wake of demands put to the new Afghan regime to reopen educational institutions for girls in Afghanistan as the Afghan Taliban have so far opened girls' schools only up to sixth grade.
HEC Executive Director Shaista Sohail welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the commission's key initiatives and different programmes.

The delegation also visited NAVTTC where the chairman Syed Javed Hassan received them and gave the delegation a detailed briefing about initiatives of the commission.

The delegation also visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) where they were received by Chairman Javed Hassan. The NAVTTC chairman gave the delegation a detailed briefing about its initiatives.

The delegation also paid a visit to National Curriculum Council Pakistan where they were given a briefing on Single National Curriculum and its objectives.

Later, the delegation met the project director of the Directorate General of Religious Education retired Maj Gen Ghulam Qamar and Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority Chairman Dr Ijaz Akram, where they were briefed about the objectives of these institutions.

Afghan minister in Pakistan for collaboration in education field | The Express Tribune

Afghan delegation given briefing on SNC and its objectives
