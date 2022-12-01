What's new

Afghan defence minister Mullah Yaqoob refuses to meet Khar?

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
29,013
9
30,234
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
hina-rubani-removebg-preview
Afghan media claimed on Tuesday that Mullah Yaqoob, the Taliban’s defense minister, has rejected Pakistan’s request to meet with the country’s deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar during the latter’s one-day trip to Afganistan.

Afghanistan International quoting sources reported that the Pakistani embassy in Kabul tried to arrange a meeting between Mullah Yaqoob and Hina Rabbani Khar to discuss security issues and bilateral relations.

A source close to the Taliban told Afghanistan International that Mullah Yaqoob is worried about Pakistan’s policies towards Afghanistan and thus he has asked to express his concern to the Pakistani authorities.


Mullah Yaqoob’s main dispute with Pakistan is not clear, but since the Taliban came to power, there have been several border clashes between Pakistani forces and Taliban individuals.

Another source had previously told Afghanistan International that Mullah Yaqoob is not satisfied with Pakistan’s behavior towards his father Mullah Muhammad Omar, the founder of the Taliban group.

Earlier, the Taliban’s defense minister had said that American drones entered Afghanistan’s airspace from Pakistan.

dailytimes.com.pk

Afghan defence minister Mullah Yaqoob refuses to meet Khar? - Daily Times

Afghan media claimed on Tuesday that Mullah Yaqoob, the Taliban’s defense minister, has rejected Pakistan’s request to meet with the country’s deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar during the latter’s one-day trip to Afganistan. Afghanistan International quoting sources reported that the...
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
822
2
1,078
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
all BS excuses. He was afraid he couldn't resist her charm.

HAIDER said:
Another source had previously told Afghanistan International that Mullah Yaqoob is not satisfied with Pakistan’s behavior towards his father Mullah Muhammad Omar, the founder of the Taliban group.
Click to expand...
So personal grievances supersede his professional commitments. Great to know we've got responsible people running things in our west as well.
 
E

epebble

FULL MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
627
0
342
Country
United States
Location
United States
Mullah Yaqoob’s main dispute with Pakistan is not clear

Problem number One is no head covering, isn't it? Problem #2 maybe she is a woman. Since Pakistan has supported Taliban for eons, isn't their culture and values rather obvious?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 6, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

ghazi52
  • Locked
Taliban willing to send Afghan troops to India for training: Mullah Yaqoob
Replies
2
Views
1K
waz
waz
ghazi52
Afghanistan will not tolerate 'invasions,' says defence minister
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
4K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Social media is lauding the power move that was Hina Rabbani Khar’s Afghanistan visit
Replies
1
Views
52
Riz
Riz
INDIAPOSITIVE
Afghan Taliban want army training in India
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
PakFactor
PakFactor
B
Foreign State Minister of Pakistan Hina Rabbani to join D-8 conference in Dhaka
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
4K
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom