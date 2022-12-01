Afghan defence minister Mullah Yaqoob refuses to meet Khar? - Daily Times Afghan media claimed on Tuesday that Mullah Yaqoob, the Taliban’s defense minister, has rejected Pakistan’s request to meet with the country’s deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar during the latter’s one-day trip to Afganistan. Afghanistan International quoting sources reported that the...

Afghan media claimed on Tuesday that Mullah Yaqoob, the Taliban’s defense minister, has rejected Pakistan’s request to meet with the country’s deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar during the latter’s one-day trip to Afganistan.Afghanistan International quoting sources reported that the Pakistani embassy in Kabul tried to arrange a meeting between Mullah Yaqoob and Hina Rabbani Khar to discuss security issues and bilateral relations.A source close to the Taliban told Afghanistan International that Mullah Yaqoob is worried about Pakistan’s policies towards Afghanistan and thus he has asked to express his concern to the Pakistani authorities.Mullah Yaqoob’s main dispute with Pakistan is not clear, but since the Taliban came to power, there have been several border clashes between Pakistani forces and Taliban individuals.Another source had previously told Afghanistan International that Mullah Yaqoob is not satisfied with Pakistan’s behavior towards his father Mullah Muhammad Omar, the founder of the Taliban group.Earlier, the Taliban’s defense minister had said that American drones entered Afghanistan’s airspace from Pakistan.