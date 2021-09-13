Afghan crisis exposes rifts across Iran's political spectrum

mohsen said: If Taliban were as filthy and savages as you suggest, then why Afghans didn't resist against them!?

,

mohsen said: Hamas made a mistake out of their morality and care for Syrians

Taliban are some of the best guirella fighters in the world next to Chechens and Bosnian veterans and Houthi’s. So again your logic of regular population standing up to massive movement of militants (with no weapons) is such a fallacy. War isn’t some Hollywood movie where you “magically” win a war.Also another thing you cannot get thru your headnot Resisting = / = acceptance anymore than Syrians and Iraqi’s “accepted” ISIS when they were steamrolling thru the Middle East. With such logic ISIS wasn’t as “filthy” and “savage” because no one truly stopped them from building a massive state.Mohsen a “mistake” is making a wrong turn on a street...or speeding.Supporting Al-Qaeda and Sunni terrorists just because they are Sunni is not a mistake...get real. They cared so much about Syrians they were about to condemn them to headchoppers for next century?Their True colors came out when they found out Assad was going to fall and wanted to support fellow Sunni’s even if those fellow Sunnis were rotten to their core. That’s why over 50 years, Sunni’s cannot defeat a tiny state like Israel. They back stabbed each other so many times thru out history, what do you think they will do to Shiites?Also Houthi’s are a much more reliable partner than Hamas has ever been (not to mention one of the best non state fighter groups in the world currently) hence why they are receiving so much Iranian know how and technology transfer.Just give it time, in 2010 when I was telling Iranians in Iran that the so called Syrian “civil” war isn’t what they think they refused to believe it and said Assad was a butcher. Fast forward 3-4 years and it didn’t take long for them to realize what the hell was wrong with that whole conflict.In Iranian we have a saying, Sun doesn’t stay behind the clouds forever.In due time Taliban’s colors will show. It already has with hunting down and execution of counter terrorism soldiers (including one who had all his finger nails pulled out), execution of a poor shop keeper in Panjshir Valley, rape and murder of homosexual man, etc. list goes on and on and that’s what we have been able to find out in a media blackout event.