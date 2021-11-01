What's new

Afghan Cricketer Asghar Afghan says he retired suddenly as Pakistan loss 'Hurt too much'

T20 World Cup: Asghar Afghan says he retired suddenly as Pakistan loss 'hurt too much'

1635715539552.png

  • Asghar Afghan retires from international cricket.
  • A visibly emotional Afghan wiped tears from his eyes.
  • "I want to give chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that," he says.
Pakistan match was too much to handle.


Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan revealed Sunday that he decided to retire suddenly from international cricket because the Pakistan defeat "hurt too much".

Wiping tears from his eyes, Asghar Afghan answered the question on everyone's minds: Why did he choose to retire in the middle of the T20 World Cup?

"In the last match [against Pakistan], we were hurt too much, and that's why I decided to retire," he said.

Afghan said one of the reasons he was hanging up his boots was so young Afghanistan players could have a chance to earn laurels for their team.

"I want to give chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that. Most people are asking me why now, but it's something I cannot explain," he said.

Afghan said it was difficult for him to point towards a single memorable moment, adding that there were plenty.

Asghar scored a quick 31 runs off 23 balls in his last international match for Afghanistan. His side won the game against Namibia by 62 runs after their loss to Pakistan on Friday.

Afghanistan played well against Pakistan, and at one point in time, even put the green shirts under pressure. However, a late Asif Ali blitz drew the curtains on Afghanistan, as the pinch-hitter hit four sixes in one over to ensure Pakistan won the game.

c'mon dude...
anyone thinks this guy looks like Dr. Taimur Rahman from lums or that laal band guy?
channels4_profile.jpg
 
Maybe, he was anti-Pakistan, anti-Taliban and pro-India, hence his time is now up.

Maybe he thought Afghanistan was more Indian than Pakistani and he had conjured up all sorts of wrong concepts of the region from two decades of anti-Pakistan propaganda and hate and as a result, he's now totally broken inside after the defeat.
 
I think he is more hurt by India's losses, as if Afghanistan won all the matches against Pakistan before and even this time they were hot favorite against Pakistan. Didn't Ghani loss hurt him?
 
Pussy
 
Don't worry no one will remember you tomorrow. Know your capabilities, greatness doesn't comes with shedding tears.
 
He was probably facing a lot of abuse from the Afghan fans, that broke him more than anything.

btw, what does his resignation do to the prospects of the Afghan team for the rest of the T20 tournament?
 
