Afghan Cricketer Asghar Afghan says he retired suddenly as Pakistan loss 'Hurt too much'

T20 World Cup: Asghar Afghan says he retired suddenly as Pakistan loss 'hurt too much'

Asghar Afghan retires from international cricket.

A visibly emotional Afghan wiped tears from his eyes.

"I want to give chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that," he says.

T20 World Cup: Asghar Afghan says he retired suddenly as Pakistan loss 'hurt too much' I want to give chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that, says Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan

Pakistan match was too much to handle."I want to give chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that. Most people are asking me why now, but it's something I cannot explain," he said.Afghan said it was difficult for him to point towards a single memorable moment, adding that there were plenty.Asghar scored a quick 31 runs off 23 balls in his last international match for Afghanistan. His side won the game against Namibia by 62 runs after their loss to Pakistan on Friday.