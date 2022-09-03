What's new

Afghan Business Contracts ‘China Moving Faster Than Other Countries’​

Sep 2, 2022 KABUL: Afghanistan is looking for foreign players who want to invest in the country, keeping in mind their own interests as well as the interests of Afghanistan, says Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs. Speaking to StratNews Global Associate Editor Amitabh P. Revi in Kabul in this Exclusive interview, he said China is moving in faster than other countries in the region when it comes to mining projects.

 

